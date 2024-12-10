Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP issues 'chargesheets' against AAP MLAs, alleges strong anti-incumbency

The tagline of the chargesheets was "Delhi government hui kangal, AAP MLA Malamaal, Sheesh Mahal mein Kejriwal"

BJP Flag, BJP
AAP dropped its 18 sitting MLAs in its second list of 20 candidates announced on Monday. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
The BJP on Tuesday issued chargesheets against 10 AAP MLAs, accusing them of non-performance and claiming they face strong anti-incumbency in their respective constituencies.

Leader of Opposition in outgoing Assembly Vijender Gupta, who heads the BJP's chargesheet committee formed to bolster the party's campaign for the assembly polls, said the AAP dropped its 18 sitting MLAs in its second list of 20 candidates announced on Monday.

Two other MLAs -- former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Deputy Speaker of Assembly Rakhi Birla -- "deserted" their seats and chose "safer" options, he charged.

"We will issue chargesheets on failures and misdeeds of the AAP government and its MLAs. These chargesheets will be distributed among the people in their constituencies," Gupta told a press conference.

He said the "chargesheets" were issued against the MLAs of Madipur, Burari, Model Town, Mundka, Kalkaji, Gokulpur, Malviya Nagar, R K Puram, Moti Nagar and Narela constituencies.

The tagline of the chargesheets was "Delhi government hui kangal, AAP MLA Malamaal, Sheesh Mahal mein Kejriwal" (which essentially alleges AAP MLAs have gained wealth while the Delhi government has become penniless, and Kejriwal has built himself a palace.)  "The fact is that the AAP has to change its sitting MLAs because they cannot face the people of their constituencies due to their inaction and non-performance," he said.

The "falsehoods" of the AAP and Sisodia, who claims to be "father of revolution in education", were exposed by the way he deserted Patparganj seat and shifted to Jangpura seat, Gupta said.

This is a manipulation to escape accountability towards people of his constituency, he charged.

The AAP, which has so far announced 31 candidates out of the 70 seats, did not repeat even one MLA from their current seat which shows it has lost the confidence of people and is unable to answer the questions raised by the voters, he claimed.

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsAAPBJPMLAs

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

