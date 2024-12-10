Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday unveiled five key guarantees aimed at benefiting the city’s auto drivers in view of the upcoming assembly elections. The announcement includes promises of Rs 10 lakh life insurance coverage for auto drivers among others.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal detailed the five guarantees, which he pledged to implement once the AAP returns to power in February 2025.

AAP's key guarantees for auto drivers in Delhi

Life insurance of Rs 10 lakh

In a bid to provide security for auto drivers and their families, Kejriwal announced a Rs 10 lakh life insurance policy and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for all registered auto drivers in Delhi.

Rs 1 lakh for daughters’ marriage

The former chief minister has promised to provide Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of the daughters of auto drivers. This initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burden on families, many of whom struggle to meet the costs associated with their children's weddings.

Rs 2,500 allowance for school uniforms on Diwali and Holi

Kejriwal also promised Rs 2,500 as an allowance to the families of auto drivers during Diwali and Holi. This allowance is intended to help these families purchase school uniforms for their children, thus easing the financial strain associated with back-to-school expenses.

Free coaching for schoolchildren

The AAP leader further committed to providing free coaching for the children of auto drivers, offering them opportunities for better educational prospects. This initiative is expected to help children from underprivileged backgrounds access quality education and improve their future career prospects.

Relaunch of the 'PoochO' app for auto booking

In a move to support the professional growth of auto drivers, Kejriwal also announced the relaunch of the 'PoochO' app. This app, developed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), allows passengers to directly access a database of registered auto drivers and book rides via mobile phones. The app also aims to make the auto booking process more streamlined and increase the income potential for drivers.

AAP’s strategy to retain power in Delhi

The AAP is looking to retain its dominance in Delhi’s political landscape after a landslide victory in the 2020 Assembly elections, where it secured 62 out of 70 seats. With a strong focus on social welfare initiatives and addressing issues such as law and order, the AAP is intensifying its campaign for the 2025 elections.

Kejriwal has been highly critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led central government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the city. He pointed to rising incidents of extortion and gun violence, positioning AAP as the only party capable of addressing these concerns and ensuring a safer Delhi for its residents.

BJP vs AAP in Delhi

The BJP, on the other hand, accuses AAP of corruption, mismanagement, and poor governance, particularly holding the party responsible for Delhi's pollution crisis. The party has also launched the slogan “ab nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge” (we will no longer tolerate this, we will bring change), signalling its intent to challenge AAP's rule in the upcoming elections.

(With agency inputs)