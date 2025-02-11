AAP should introspect election loss instead of involving in Punjab: Cong

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet party leaders from Punjab on February 11. The meeting comes in the wake of AAP's recent electoral setback in Delhi.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla slammed AAP's decision to convene a meeting in Punjab, stating that the party should focus on introspection rather than involving Punjab's leadership.

"They (AAP) have just lost in Delhi, and now they are calling a meeting for Punjab. They should introspect about Delhi's loss instead of disturbing those who are working in Punjab. They are scared... The people of Punjab are happy with AAP's loss in Delhi," Aujla said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory in the Delhi assembly elections, winning 48 seats and returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

Meanwhile, Atishi submitted her resignation at Raj Niwas, where Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reminded her that he had repeatedly cautioned the government on public interest issues, particularly the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Saxena subsequently dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, paving the way for the formation of a new BJP-led government in the national capital.

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in Delhi, once again failed to secure a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, recorded its third consecutive zero in the assembly elections.

The BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on February 8, winning a two-thirds majority. The ruling AAP suffered major losses, witnessing a significant reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly, while the Congress continued its downward trend.