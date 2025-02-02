Delhi election LIVE: Southern Range police sets records in arrests, seizures during MCC enforcement

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressed an election rally at Moti Nagar assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Harish Khurana, and reiterated the party's commitment to transforming Delhi under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP's Harish Khurana has been fielded from the Moti Nagar seat, where he is up against AAP's sitting MLA Shiv Charan Goyal in the elections. Highlighting the BJP's development agenda, Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated that the party is dedicated to enhancing infrastructure, improving sanitation, and ensuring a clean, uninterrupted water supply across Delhi.

Delhi Police's Southern Range claimed to have broken previous records in registration of cases and arrests during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2025 assembly polls. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Southern Range, SK Jain, the past 24 days have witnessed unprecedented seizures and preventive actions, surpassing benchmarks set during the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections. Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, 2025, the Southern Range, covering South and South-East districts, has intensified efforts to curb illicit activities and maintain public safety in line with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives. According to officials, the enforcement drive has resulted in the seizure of over 59,062 quarters of liquor, with 193 cases registered and 203 arrests--1.4 times higher than the 2024 Parliamentary elections.