Delhi election 2025: Complete list of BJP candidates & their constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on a comeback in Delhi after nearly three decades. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face and a renewed focus on strategy, the BJP is going head-to-head with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, in the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections . While the BJP is determined to break its 27-year dry spell in the capital, the AAP is confident of securing a third consecutive term and continuing its stronghold.

Delhi’s political landscape, shaped by two consecutive AAP sweeps in 2015 and 2020, now stands at a critical juncture as the BJP pulls out all the stops to make a winning comeback.

To maximise its chances, the BJP has fielded prominent candidates across key constituencies, factoring in caste dynamics and regional influences. The party has so far announced 59 candidates for the 70-member Assembly elections, reflecting its strategic focus on securing a broader voter base.

Full BJP candidates list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025:

Adarsh Nagar: Raj Kumar Bhatia

Badli: Deepak Chaudhary

Rithala: Kulwant Rana

Nangloi Jat: Manoj Shokeen

Rohini: Vijender Gupta

Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta

Model Town: Ashok Goel

Karol Bagh: Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand

Rajouri Garden: Manjinder Singh Sisra

Janakpuri: Ashish Sood

New Delhi: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Malviya Nagar: Satish Upadhayay

RK Puram: Anil Sharma

Mehrauli: Gajainder Yadav

Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar

Ambedkar Nagar: Khushiram Chunar

Kalkaji: Ramesh Bidhuri

Badarpur: Narayan Dutt Sharma

Patparganj: Ravinder Singh Negi

Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma

Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal

Gandhi Nagar: Arvinder Singh Lovely

Seema Puri: Kumari Rinku

Ghonda: Ajay Mahawar

Timarpur: Surya Prakash Khatri

Kirari: Bajrang Shukla

Sultanpur: Karam Singh Karma

Tri Nagar: Tilak Ram Gupta

Chandni Chowk: Satish Jain

Matia Mahal: Deepti Indora

Ballimaran: Kamal Bagri

Moti Nagar: Harish Khurana

Madipur: Urmila Kailash Gangwal

Hari Nagar: Shyam Sharma

Tilak Nagar: Shweta Saini

Uttam Nagar: Pawan Sharma

Dwarka: Parduymn Rajput

Matiala: Sandeep Sehrawat

Najafgarh: Neelam Pahalwan

Palam: Kuldeep Solanki

Rajinder Nagar: Umang Bajaj

Kasturba Nagar: Neeraj Basoya

Tughlakabad: Rohtas Bidhuri

Okhla: Manish Chaudhary

Kondli: Priyanka Gautam

Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Verma

Seelampur: Anil Gaur

Karawal Nagar: Kapil Mishra

Mustafabad: Mohan Singh Bisht

Delhi polls: Key dates to watch

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, 2025, with results scheduled for February 8, 2025. The timeline for candidates includes:

Filing of nominations: January 17

Scrutiny of nominations: January 18

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 20

The term of the current Assembly ends on February 23, 2025, marking the end of AAP’s second term.