Delhi election 2025: Complete list of BJP candidates & their constituencies

The BJP is gearing up for a comeback in Delhi after nearly 30 years, taking on AAP in the 2025 Assembly polls. Check out the full candidate list here

BJP, BJP supporter
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on a comeback in Delhi after nearly three decades. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face and a renewed focus on strategy, the BJP is going head-to-head with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, in the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. While the BJP is determined to break its 27-year dry spell in the capital, the AAP is confident of securing a third consecutive term and continuing its stronghold.
 
Delhi’s political landscape, shaped by two consecutive AAP sweeps in 2015 and 2020, now stands at a critical juncture as the BJP pulls out all the stops to make a winning comeback.
 
To maximise its chances, the BJP has fielded prominent candidates across key constituencies, factoring in caste dynamics and regional influences. The party has so far announced 59 candidates for the 70-member Assembly elections, reflecting its strategic focus on securing a broader voter base.
 

Full BJP candidates list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025: 

Adarsh Nagar: Raj Kumar Bhatia  
Badli: Deepak Chaudhary   
Rithala: Kulwant Rana   

Nangloi Jat: Manoj Shokeen   
Rohini: Vijender Gupta   
Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta   
Model Town: Ashok Goel   
Karol Bagh: Dushyant Kumar Gautam   
Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand   
Rajouri Garden: Manjinder Singh Sisra   
Janakpuri: Ashish Sood   
New Delhi: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma   
Malviya Nagar: Satish Upadhayay   
RK Puram: Anil Sharma   
Mehrauli: Gajainder Yadav   
Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar   
Ambedkar Nagar: Khushiram Chunar   
Kalkaji: Ramesh Bidhuri   
Badarpur: Narayan Dutt Sharma   
Patparganj: Ravinder Singh Negi   
Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma   
Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal   
Gandhi Nagar: Arvinder Singh Lovely   
Seema Puri: Kumari Rinku   
Ghonda: Ajay Mahawar   
Timarpur: Surya Prakash Khatri   
Kirari: Bajrang Shukla   
Sultanpur: Karam Singh Karma   
Tri Nagar: Tilak Ram Gupta   
Chandni Chowk: Satish Jain   
Matia Mahal: Deepti Indora   
Ballimaran: Kamal Bagri   
Moti Nagar: Harish Khurana   
Madipur: Urmila Kailash Gangwal   
Hari Nagar: Shyam Sharma   
Tilak Nagar: Shweta Saini   
Uttam Nagar: Pawan Sharma   
Dwarka: Parduymn Rajput   
Matiala: Sandeep Sehrawat  
Najafgarh: Neelam Pahalwan   
Palam: Kuldeep Solanki   
Rajinder Nagar: Umang Bajaj   
Kasturba Nagar: Neeraj Basoya   
Tughlakabad: Rohtas Bidhuri   
Okhla: Manish Chaudhary   
Kondli: Priyanka Gautam   
Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Verma   
Seelampur: Anil Gaur   
Karawal Nagar: Kapil Mishra   
Mustafabad: Mohan Singh Bisht  
 

Delhi polls: Key dates to watch 

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, 2025, with results scheduled for February 8, 2025. The timeline for candidates includes:  
  • Filing of nominations: January 17 
  • Scrutiny of nominations: January 18 
  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 20  
 
The term of the current Assembly ends on February 23, 2025, marking the end of AAP’s second term. 
First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

