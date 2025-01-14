Delhi election 2025: Complete list of BJP candidates & their constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on a comeback in Delhi after nearly three decades. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face and a renewed focus on strategy, the BJP is going head-to-head with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, in the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. While the BJP is determined to break its 27-year dry spell in the capital, the AAP is confident of securing a third consecutive term and continuing its stronghold.
Delhi’s political landscape, shaped by two consecutive AAP sweeps in 2015 and 2020, now stands at a critical juncture as the BJP pulls out all the stops to make a winning comeback.
To maximise its chances, the BJP has fielded prominent candidates across key constituencies, factoring in caste dynamics and regional influences. The party has so far announced 59 candidates for the 70-member Assembly elections, reflecting its strategic focus on securing a broader voter base.
Full BJP candidates list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025:
Adarsh Nagar: Raj Kumar Bhatia
Badli: Deepak Chaudhary
Rithala: Kulwant Rana
Nangloi Jat: Manoj Shokeen
Rohini: Vijender Gupta
Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta
Model Town: Ashok Goel
Karol Bagh: Dushyant Kumar Gautam
Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand
Rajouri Garden: Manjinder Singh Sisra
Janakpuri: Ashish Sood
New Delhi: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
Malviya Nagar: Satish Upadhayay
RK Puram: Anil Sharma
Mehrauli: Gajainder Yadav
Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar
Ambedkar Nagar: Khushiram Chunar
Kalkaji: Ramesh Bidhuri
Badarpur: Narayan Dutt Sharma
Patparganj: Ravinder Singh Negi
Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma
Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal
Gandhi Nagar: Arvinder Singh Lovely
Seema Puri: Kumari Rinku
Ghonda: Ajay Mahawar
Timarpur: Surya Prakash Khatri
Kirari: Bajrang Shukla
Sultanpur: Karam Singh Karma
Tri Nagar: Tilak Ram Gupta
Chandni Chowk: Satish Jain
Matia Mahal: Deepti Indora
Ballimaran: Kamal Bagri
Moti Nagar: Harish Khurana
Madipur: Urmila Kailash Gangwal
Hari Nagar: Shyam Sharma
Tilak Nagar: Shweta Saini
Uttam Nagar: Pawan Sharma
Dwarka: Parduymn Rajput
Matiala: Sandeep Sehrawat
Najafgarh: Neelam Pahalwan
Palam: Kuldeep Solanki
Rajinder Nagar: Umang Bajaj
Kasturba Nagar: Neeraj Basoya
Tughlakabad: Rohtas Bidhuri
Okhla: Manish Chaudhary
Kondli: Priyanka Gautam
Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Verma
Seelampur: Anil Gaur
Karawal Nagar: Kapil Mishra
Mustafabad: Mohan Singh Bisht
Delhi polls: Key dates to watch
The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, 2025, with results scheduled for February 8, 2025. The timeline for candidates includes:
- Filing of nominations: January 17
- Scrutiny of nominations: January 18
- Last date for withdrawal of candidature: January 20
The term of the current Assembly ends on February 23, 2025, marking the end of AAP’s second term.