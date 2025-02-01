BJP only doing abusive politics, increasing fights: AAP's Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia on Friday targeted the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections and said that the party was only increasing fights and doing abusive politics.

Further, he exuded confidence and said that the public was very happy with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and waned to bring him back to power.

"BJP is only doing abusive politics in Delhi and is only increasing fights... on the other hand Kejriwal is working for Delhi..." he said speaking to the media.

"The public is very happy with his (Kejriwal)'s work and wants to bring him back to power in Delhi..." Sisodia further added.

Delhi minister and AAP's candidate from Babarpur assembly seat Gopal Rai exuded confidence that the party would be form the government in Delhi.

He further said that if the BJP would come to a win all work would be put to a stop and the people would be more troubled by it.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said "The positive atmosphere that has been created in entire Delhi, a voice is rising from somewhere that Kejriwal's government is going to be formed in Delhi."

"People are getting an opinion that if they want a working government then they should press the broom button, otherwise, BJP will come and will stop all the work and people will be more troubled by it..." he further added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami while addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh said that AAP was drowning in the quagmire of corruption.

He further said that AAP, which came to power by making the corruption of the Congress a ladder, had left even the Congress behind in terms of corruption.

"In Uttarakhand, we have made Ayushman Bharat cards for 58 lakh people, and they are being given treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. In Delhi, I came to know that the government has not even implemented the scheme," Dhami said while addressing the rally.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.