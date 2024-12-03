BJP vows to retain AAP's free schemes in Delhi; 'electoral jumla' says AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that it will maintain the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s initiatives, including free electricity for the first 200 units, water subsidies, and complimentary bus rides for women, if it secures power in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

South Delhi MP and head of the BJP's manifesto committee for Delhi elections, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, revealed plans to gather public input for the party’s manifesto through consultations.

Bidhuri accused AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , of ‘misleading’ the public with ‘false propaganda’ about the BJP potentially discontinuing these free schemes if it came to power.

“After the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections due in February, free facilities such as 200 units of electricity, 20,000 litres of water, and bus travel for women will continue,” Bidhuri said.

Under the current free electricity scheme, the Delhi government offers free power to consumers using up to 200 units per month, while those consuming 201-400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy. This initiative benefitted around 4.94 million households in 2022-23, with Rs 3,250 crore allocated for the 2023-24 financial year.

Bidhuri promised that these benefits would be further enhanced and said the Ayushman Bharat health scheme would be implemented in the BJP’s first Cabinet meeting if it formed the government.

He also claimed that 40 per cent of Delhi residents lacked access to clean water and alleged that 2,500 out of 7,500 water samples tested by the Delhi Jal Board had failed. Additionally, he criticised the existing power tariff structure, stating that domestic consumers paid up to Rs 9 per unit and commercial users Rs 17-18 per unit despite subsidies.

Delhi polls: AAP’s response to BJP’s allegations

Responding to the allegations made by the BJP, the AAP dismissed BJP’s promises as pre-election rhetoric, accusing the party of making tall promises but later not fulfilling them, and termed it as ‘electoral jumla’.

“If the BJP is copying our schemes and claiming it will deliver the same services as AAP did, why would the people of Delhi settle for a duplicate? They will choose the original Arvind Kejriwal, who has already proven he delivers what he promises,” the AAP said.

With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, the AAP highlighted its previous victories and criticised the BJP for historically opposing its welfare schemes. “The BJP previously opposed both these schemes of the AAP government and has been unable to provide free electricity and free bus travel in any of the 20 states it governs,” the party said.

[With agency inputs]