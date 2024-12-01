Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raised issues hoping for Centre to act but I was attacked instead: Kejriwal

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, 'The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous, this is the third attack on me in the last 35 days'

Former chief minister Kejriwal also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of sending the message that complainants, rather than offenders, will face arrest (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 1:48 PM IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted the BJP-led central government for alleged inaction on law and order issues here, claiming that instead of taking action against criminals, an attack was orchestrated on him during his November 30 padyatra in Malviya Nagar.

The BJP has yet to respond to the allegations.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days."  The former chief minister also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of sending the message that complainants, rather than offenders, will face arrest.

Kejriwal also criticised the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who had earlier filed a complaint about extortion by gangsters.

"Instead of arresting criminals, they are targeting our MLAs," the AAP chief alleged, demanding action against the real offenders to ensure the safety of Delhi's residents.

In a security scare on Saturday, a man splashed some liquid on Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Targeting the BJP, the AAP leader alleged that the BJP was resorting to dishonest means as it fears a third consecutive defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

