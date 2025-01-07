100 students selected as interns for election campaign in Jungpura: Sisodia

AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said 100 students have joined an internship programme, where they will assist in the election war room in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls and support his campaign for the Jangpura constituency.

According to a statement, around 1,000 students from across India applied for the internship and 100 were selected to manage various aspects of the election campaign, including war rooms, back rooms, research rooms, conducting field research, campaigning, and interacting with people.

The internship programme, titled 'Internship with Manish Sisodia', was launched on December 21 to provide young people with a practical understanding of how elections are conducted, how leaders operate, and how democracy functions as a powerful tool.

Sisodia said, "I had posted on social media that I am contesting elections from Jangpura and would love for the youth, especially college students, to join me and do an internship." "The aim is for them to understand how leaders work, how the public thinks, the challenges of the electoral process, and how elections serve as a powerful tool for democracy. They should observe closely, learn, and gain valuable insights," he said.

Sisodia also shared his experience of interacting with the students about the initiative. "Students pursuing a range of studiesfrom a master's in social work to B.Tech, technology, marketing, and engineeringhave come from across the country, including Delhi, Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, and southern states, to work with me," he explained.

"I am hopeful that over the next month or month and a half, they will not only develop leadership skills by working with me but will also offer valuable feedback, and take away significant learning. Most importantly, they will gain a deeper understanding of the electoral process and democracy," he added.