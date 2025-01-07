Kejriwal's real face revealed: Delhi LoP amid row over 'Sheesh Mahal'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Delhi LoP Vijender Gupta hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over 'Sheesh Mahal' expenses saying that Arvind Kejriwal's real face has been revealed.

Sharpening his attack, Gupta further stated that AAP leaders don't follow any law and indulge in corruption openly.

Gupta stated that the people would teach a lesson to Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, "Arvind Kejriwal's real face has been brought to light. AAP used to say that they won't take a vehicle or bungalow but they build 50,000 square feet 'Sheesh Mahal', put up curtains worth Rs 5 crore and get a toilet seat worth Rs 12 crore...They don't follow any law and indulge in corruption openly. This 'Sheesh Mahal' is writing a tale of the corruption of AAP. People will teach a lesson to Kejriwal in these elections. Delhi Government is bankrupt...Reports were held back, they were not brought before the Assembly. There are 14 different CAG reports...All of these will come out."

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Alka Lamba questioned the amount spent on Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"The CM's residence is temporary and to what extent is it fair to spend Rs 33 crore of the taxpayers' money on it, as reflected by the CAG report... That money had to be spent on treating air pollution, water supplies, inflation... Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal should conduct a press conference to answer all of this," she said.

The Congress candidate from Kalkaji who will contest against CM Atishi accused Kejriwal of using people's money to build his house.

Lamba said, "Those who don't have their own guarantee, those who are calling their CM a temporary CM, they are giving guarantees to the people of Delhi. Only the CM house can be temporary in which Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 33 crore, as per the CAG report... Delhi is suffering from this and I have taken the responsibility to save the people of Delhi... I am contesting from Kalkaji assembly and I am getting complete love and support from the people..."

"The money Arvind Kejriwal used for his house belonged to the common people and the people are suffering from price rise and unemployment... There is an anti-incumbency among the people. We have launched the 'Pyari Didi' scheme which will provide Rs. 2,500 to the accounts of women on the 1st of every month," she added.

Earlier today, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt spoke on the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy and said that it was the house of corruption. "The Sheesh Mahal is the house of corruption. When there are charges against Kejriwal, there will be investigation on this Sheesh Mahal. The place should be sealed and it's a proof of a huge scam," he further added.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.