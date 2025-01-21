Rs 15,000 for exam prep, free education till PG: BJP's Delhi poll promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, focusing on education, welfare, and youth empowerment. The party promised free education "from KG to PG" for underprivileged students in government institutions if voted to power. Releasing the second segment of BJP's Sankalp Patra, MP Anurag Thakur highlighted the party's dedication to Delhi's youth. He announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for students preparing for competitive exams, along with reimbursement for application fees and travel expenses—available up to two times per candidate.

In a push for worker welfare, he also pledged to establish a dedicated welfare board for domestic workers. The proposed benefits include life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, scholarships for their children, and six months of paid maternity leave.

A similar welfare initiative was also proposed for auto and taxi drivers, promising Rs 10 lakh in life insurance, Rs 5 lakh in accident insurance, vehicle insurance, and scholarships for their children.

Further addressing educational support, the BJP committed to providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for Scheduled Caste students under the 'Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme.'

Women's welfare and social support

This announcement follows the first part of the manifesto, introduced last week by BJP President JP Nadda, which focused on women's welfare and social support:

- Monthly aid for women: Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, surpassing Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) promise of Rs 2,100.

- Support for pregnant women: A financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman under the Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana.

- Affordable LPG: Subsidised cylinders at Rs 500, with one free cylinder provided during Holi and Diwali.

- Enhanced pensions: An increase in senior citizen pensions—from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for those aged 60-70, and from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for individuals above 70, including widows, differently-abled individuals, and destitute seniors.

Health initiatives

Nadda also pledged that a BJP-led Delhi government would approve the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in its first Cabinet meeting, providing an additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh. He assured that all existing public welfare schemes would not only continue but also be enhanced by eliminating corruption.

The BJP's comprehensive manifesto aims to challenge AAP's established welfare-oriented governance. The ruling AAP, yet to release its official manifesto, has indicated plans to extend existing freebies, including free electricity, upgraded government schools, and mohalla clinics.

The 2025 Delhi elections are set for February 5, with all 70 assembly seats up for grabs. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.