Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal to allocate Rs 25.35 crore for election preparations. The decision, approved during a special MCD House session on Thursday, aims to ensure smooth electoral operations across the city.

The proposal, which follows instructions from the Election Commission (EC) and the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, emphasises maintaining key facilities for the upcoming elections, slated for January or February 2025.

“In compliance with directions from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure smooth conduct of the General Elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, scheduled for January/February 2025, assured minimum facilities are required to be maintained,” the proposal mentions.

Under its responsibility, the MCD is tasked with setting up around 13,033 polling booths at 2,538 locations within its jurisdiction. Each booth will be provided a budget of Rs 19,450. Key provisions will include electricity, lighting, drinking water, shaded seating areas, toilets, and ramps for senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Model polling stations for inclusivity

Moreover, the MCD plans to set up model and pink polling booths in each Assembly constituency, with one PwD polling station and one youth polling station per district. These stations will incorporate cultural elements and cater to the needs of local communities.

Special features at the booths will include shaded areas for individuals accompanying voters and creche facilities for children. The MCD also plans to create accessible infrastructure to boost participation among differently-abled individuals and youth.

Election preparations are in full swing. The EC recently held a meeting with political party representatives in the city, and the official dates for the Delhi Assembly elections may be announced soon.

Delhi BJP announces committee for polls

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its State Election Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections. The committee includes Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The committee also comprises BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandoliya, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, and Bansuri Swaraj.

In addition, the BJP held a core group meeting concerning the Delhi elections at the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by party’s election in-charge Baijayant Panda, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and several MPs from the capital.

