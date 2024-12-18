Delhi LG urges Atishi to table pending CAG reports, says 'deliberate lapse'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena criticised Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over delays in presenting 14 comptroller and auditor general (CAG) reports in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Saxena called the lapse “conscious and deliberate” and recommended a special Assembly session on December 19 or 20 to address the issue.

LG VK Saxena criticises AAP

The LG pointed out that in normal circumstances, legislatures usually sit for at least three sessions a year. However, the Delhi government has managed to hold only five sessions in the last five years, a situation he described as a "travesty" of legislative practice. He noted that the current Assembly session was adjourned on December 4, which leaves space for reconvening.

“It's now very pressing, considering that February 2025 marks the end of the Assembly term. You (Atishi), being the Leader of the House, in consultation with the Speaker, may convene a special sitting of the Assembly for laying these CAG Reports,” Saxena said while addressing the Assembly members.

BJP demands immediate tabling of reports

The LG's comments came on the back of a petition filed in the Delhi High Court by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, including Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, demanding the immediate tabling of the reports. Gupta threatened the government with further legal action if a special session was not called within 48 hours.

Saxena also criticised the AAP for not being transparent in his letter, which said, "It pains me that an elected government, which won a popular mandate on the plank of transparency, has deliberately chosen the path of opacity."

He added that the reports were submitted to his office only after the court intervened and were promptly approved for presentation on December 13.

The LG highlighted the importance of statutory audits by the CAG by stating that the delay dealt an "irredeemable blow" to the legislature's credibility. He reminded the government of its constitutional obligation to maintain transparency in governance.

The AAP government has not reacted to the LG's recommendations or even confirmed any such special session. With polls for the Eighth Legislative Assembly nearing, the issue has further increased political tension in the capital.

(With PTI inputs)