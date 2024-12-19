Delhi elections 2025: Complete list of welfare schemes announced by AAP

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is actively shaping its strategy, focusing on social welfare, economic growth, and infrastructure development. To strengthen its appeal and address diverse voter concerns, the party has launched several key initiatives.

Key initiatives announced by AAP ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections:

1. Free electricity to citizens

The AAP has reaffirmed its commitment to providing free electricity up to 200 units for all households, with a 50 per cent subsidy for usage exceeding this limit. This programme aims to reduce financial burdens on families while encouraging energy conservation, continuing its earlier successes in the power sector.

2. Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

This scheme offers financial assistance to women from households earning less than Rs 3 lakh annually. Eligible women will receive Rs 1,000 per month, increasing to Rs 2,100 if the party is re-elected to office. The programme is open to Delhi residents who are registered voters but excludes women already benefiting from other social security schemes or employed by the government.

3. Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens

The AAP has introduced free healthcare for residents aged 60 and above. This scheme covers medical expenses in both government and private hospitals without income restrictions. Patients unable to access timely care in government facilities will be referred to private hospitals at no cost. Over 12,000 beneficiaries have reportedly used this programme between 2022 and 2024.

4. Support for auto-rickshaw drivers

The AAP has announced a comprehensive welfare package for auto drivers, including life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, and financial assistance for daughters’ weddings and uniform costs. The party also plans to relaunch ‘PoochO’ app for easy access to registered auto rides.

The party also announced that a uniform allowance of Rs 2,500 would be credited directly to drivers’ accounts twice a year. Additionally, the government will sponsor coaching for the children of auto drivers.

5. Expansion of old-age pensions

The party has increased the scope of its pension scheme, adding 80,000 new beneficiaries, raising the total to 530,000. A new online portal has been launched to streamline applications, with 10,000 submissions already received. AAP leaders criticised the BJP for halting pension payments and highlighted efforts to resume and expand the programme post-Kejriwal’s imprisonment.

These measures are part of AAP's broader strategy to connect with diverse voter groups and reinforce its governance record as the election date approaches.