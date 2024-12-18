Ahead of Delhi polls, Kejriwal announces free treatment for senior citizens

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025 , Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that all citizens aged 60 years and above will receive free treatment at both government and private hospitals under a new initiative called the Sanjeevani Yojana, if AAP retained power in the national capital.

“It is now our duty to take care of you. You people have worked hard to take the country forward,” Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal further clarified that there would be no upper limit on the cost of treatment. “Registration for this will start in a day or two. AAP workers will come to your home for registration. They will give you a card, keep it safe. Once we come into power after the elections, this policy will be implemented,” he added.

In addition to focusing on senior citizens, Kejriwal is ramping up efforts to connect with women voters. During a recent padayatra in Badarpur on December 16, he claimed that a survey showed that 60 per cent of women in Delhi are likely to vote for AAP. Kejriwal urged the remaining 40 per cent to join the AAP fold.

“There must be some shortcoming in my penance that 40 per cent of women are not voting for me. This time, 100 per cent of women must vote for the Aam Aadmi Party,” Kejriwal said, appealing to women to unite for his party’s vision.

Last week, the former Delhi chief minister also launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna , which will provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the city and promised to raise it to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

In a separate announcement, Kejriwal unveiled welfare measures for Delhi’s auto drivers, a key voter demographic for the AAP. The measures include:

- Rs 10 lakh insurance for all auto drivers

- Rs 1 lakh marriage assistance for daughters of auto drivers

- A uniform allowance of Rs 2,500 twice a year, directly credited to drivers’ accounts

- Coaching for children of auto drivers, sponsored by the government

- The relaunch of the PoochhO app, which allows users to book rides directly from registered auto drivers

(With agency inputs)