Everything Rahul Gandhi says is in direction of breaking country: Nadda

Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself" drew a sharp response from the BJP on Wednesday, with its president J P Nadda alleging that everything the Congress leader does or says is in the direction of breaking India and dividing the society.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked what for the Congress and Gandhi carry a copy of the Constitution when the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is using such a language.

Nadda said on X that Gandhi has exposed his own party's "ugly truth", claiming that it is no secret that Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with urban naxals and the deep state who want to "defame, demean and discredit" India.

He said Gandhi's repeated actions have also strengthened this belief.

Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society, Nadda alleged.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Congress party's headquarters, Gandhi had said earlier said that the BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country.

He added, "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself." Sharing a video clip of Gandhi's remarks, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has now declared an open war against the Indian State itself. This is straight out of George Soros's playbook." Hitting back at Gandhi, Sitharaman said, "The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, 'We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself.' So, @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, what for are you carrying a copy of the Constitution in your hand?" Nadda said, "Hidden no more, Congress' ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader." "I 'compliment' Mr. Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows- that he is fighting the Indian state!" he said.

The BJP president charged that the Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India.

"Their greed for power meant compromising the nation's integrity and betraying the trust of the people," he said, adding, people of India are wise, and they have decided they will always reject Rahul Gandhi and his rotten ideology.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Gandhi had taken oath to preserve the country's sovereignty and integrity but is now speaking fighting the Indian state.

He also brushed aside Gandhi's charge that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple inauguration amounted to treason.

Citing Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said it prescribes imprisonment for seven years for words endangering India's sovereignty, unity and integrity, claiming that if anybody has committed a crime, then it is Gandhi.

Bhatia said, "Truly, it is our misfortune we have a part-time immature, irresponsible leader of opposition who happens to be guide by forces like George Soros and forces which are inimical to our country." He is a "blot", the BJP leader alleged, saying people feel hurt and let down by him.

He asked if this is the stand of the Congress, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi.