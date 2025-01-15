AAP stronger than Cong, we stand with them: Akhilesh on Delhi polls

After the Samajwadi Party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi elections. TMC General Secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, questioned, "Why should we help the BJP by not supporting AAP?"

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Banerjee says, "When the INDIA alliance was formed, we decided that wherever the regional parties are strong, let them take the fight against BJP. For example DMK in Tamil Nadu, JMM in Jharkhand. So in Delhi, who do you think can beat the BJP? It's AAP. So why shall I not support the party that can defeat the BJP? Ultimately that's the cause. Why shall we help the BJP by not supporting AAP?..."

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended support to AAP, saying it is stronger than the Congress in Delhi, and his party has decided to stand with AAP.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The regional party fighting against the BJP should be supported by the leaders of the INDIA alliance. AAP and Congress are fighting against each other in Delhi. AAP is strong and we have decided to stand with them. The question is about Delhi and our goal is that the BJP gets defeated. Congress and AAP have the same goal too."

Samajwadi Party supremo also clarified that the INDIA alliance is intact.

"The INDIA alliance is intact. I remember when the INDIA alliance was formed, it was decided that wherever a regional party was strong, the alliance would extend support to them," he said.

Earlier, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja admitted that the INDIA bloc "stands divided" post-Lok Sabha election 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "It is a fact that Opposition is divided. It is known to people that in Delhi. Assembly election AAP is contesting on its own, Congress is contesting on its own, Left parties are contesting wherever they are capable of putting up a fight and among other parties, certain parties have declared support to AAP. So, it is a fact that INDIA bloc stands divided."

Several BJP leaders have also claimed that the INDIA bloc has 'no mission' and is 'scattered.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier criticised the INDIA bloc, claiming that the alliance has 'completely disintegrated,' citing examples of the alliance not fighting the Delhi assembly polls and Mumbai municipal corporation polls together.

"Today the INDIA alliance has completely disintegrated. Mumbai is going to have elections and Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are preparing to contest alone. Just like you gave us a grand victory in Maharashtra, in the same way, BJP government is going to be formed," HM Shah said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.