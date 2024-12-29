War of words erupt between AAP and BJP over Delhi's welfare programmes

The AAP and the BJP units in Delhi are locked in a war of words over the Mahilla Samman Yojna proposed by the AAP govt. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday criticised the BJP for its stance on Delhi's welfare programmes. Kakkar also questioned the BJP for not acting against Parvesh Verma who she alleged was openly distributing money?

Speaking to ANI, AAP spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar said, "BJP will end free bus rides for women, free electricity, and free water in Delhi if elected to power, whereas Arvind Kejriwal has provided all these services before and he will do this again. He will also give Rs 2100 to women every month. Why is the BJP not against Parvesh Verma openly distributing money?...."

Kakkar, also took on the BJP for its claim that the AAP was bringing in illegal voters, "If there are illegal intruders anywhere in the country, then they have been enabled by Amit Shah, and in Delhi, they have been enabled by Hardeep Singh Puri... BJP is trying to cut the name of genuine voters from the voting list."

Earlir, on Saturday Women volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma demanding Rs 1100.

In response, Verma welcomed the protestors, standing in front of them while holding tea, coffee and biscuits.

Speaking to media, Verma said, "The sisters who came to meet me have come to my house in this cold. If someone comes to my house, I will respect them. My wife, daughter, and I have brought tea and coffee for them.

"He further urged women voters of the New Delhi assembly constituency to get their Ladli Yojna cards made."Anyone who doesn't have a card made, can come to my house and get the card made. If you are a voter of New Delhi Vidhan Sabha, come now... get the card made right away, you can take it with you. There will be no delay, not even 24 hours."

"We are making the Ladli Yojna cards for everyone without any discrimination. Please come and get your card made," Verma said.

This protest follows claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who accused the BJP of bribing voters in the New Delhi assembly constituency, where AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is set to contest. Atishi also alleged that Verma was caught red-handed distributing money at his official residence.

A criminal complaint has been filed against BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma at New Delhi's Bara Khamba Police station for allegedly distributing cash to influence voters for the upcoming assembly elections.

The complaint alleged the former Lok Sabha MP of offering bribes to voters to influence votes ahead of the Delhi assembly election.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 of the 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight.