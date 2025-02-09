Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony likely after PM Modi's return from US visit

The oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new chief minister is expected to be delayed until after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, which is scheduled for February 12 and 13.

According to media reports, the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government would take place after the Prime Minister returns from Washington DC. Following a significant electoral victory, the BJP will officially form its government, but the official oath-taking ceremony is unlikely to occur before February 15.

PM Modi’s US visit will involve crucial discussions with US President Donald Trump, making it one of the key diplomatic engagements of the year. This will also be PM Modi's first meeting with Trump since his second term began, and the trip aims to further enhance the bilateral relationship between India and the United States, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters.

This development follows a series of meetings within the BJP leadership, including discussions involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva. The BJP’s leadership is carefully planning the event, with sources stating that the ceremony will be a grand occasion to mark the party’s return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

The BJP is poised to invite top leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states to the swearing-in ceremony. This occasion will be marked by a significant presence of national political figures as part of the celebration of the party’s victory.

Delhi election results: Who will be the next CM?

Also Read

Following the BJP’s resounding success in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured 48 out of the 70 seats, attention has turned to the appointment of the new Chief Minister. The BJP’s victory was marked by a significant shift in the political landscape, as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw its seats reduced from 62 in 2020 to just 22 in 2025.

One of the most discussed names for the Chief Minister’s post is Parvesh Verma, who was made headlines after defeating AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in a highly competitive race, winning by 4,089 votes. His remarkable victory in what was considered a stronghold for Kejriwal has made him a prominent figure in the Chief Ministerial discussions. Parvesh Verma is the son of late Sahib Singh Verma, a former Delhi Chief Minister, and has been seen as a formidable figure in BJP politics.

Other candidates whose names have been circulating in political circles include Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj and a first-time Member of Parliament from the New Delhi constituency. Bansuri’s connection to prominent BJP leaders, including her mother and her tenure as an MP, makes her an intriguing prospect for the top post in the national capital.

Smriti Irani is another BJP leader speculated to be a contender. Although she was defeated in the 2024 general elections, she has been a key figure in BJP’s campaigns and is well-known for her victory against Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general elections. Her experience and leadership in the party have led many to believe that she could be in line for the Chief Minister’s role.

Ashish Sood, who triumphed from Janakpuri with a commanding margin of 18,766 votes, is also a top contender for the position. Sood has a solid background in local governance, having gained experience as part of BJP’s leadership in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. He currently serves as the BJP’s in-charge for Goa and co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, which adds to his political credentials.

Pawan Sharma, another influential BJP leader, won from Uttam Nagar by 29,740 votes and is seen as a serious contender for the Chief Minister position. Sharma, who currently serves as BJP’s co-incharge for Assam, is known for his administrative experience and organisational skills.

Furthermore, former Delhi BJP presidents, Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, are also in the conversation for the Chief Minister’s post. Gupta, known for his leadership role in the Delhi Assembly as the leader of the opposition, has won multiple terms in Rohini, with his most recent victory securing a margin of 37,816 votes.