PM Modi slams AAP over Yamuna pollution, vows to restore river's identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked chants for the sacred Yamuna River while slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over pollution in the river, accusing them of blaming the people of Haryana "for their own failures."

"The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith. For their failure, such a big accusation has been made on the people of Haryana," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Holding AAP responsible for the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna, the Prime Minister said that the people of Delhi were deeply hurt. He further accused AAP of "insulting" people's faith.

"We salute the goddess Yamuna who always blesses us. But what kind of misery have these people done to the same Yamuna? Delhi's very existence has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been so hurt seeing the suffering of Yamuna. But AAP-da insulted this faith," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister assured that the BJP government would make Yamuna the "identity of Delhi." PM Modi said that they will work with full devotion to serve "Mother Yamuna".

"I have pledged during the election campaign that we will make Yamuna the identity of Delhi city. I know that this work is difficult and will take a long time. No matter how much time it takes, no matter how much energy it takes. But if the resolve is strong, then Yamuna's blessings will remain. We will make every effort to serve Mother Yamuna, we will work with full devotion," PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi targeted AAP over corruption allegations against its leaders, stating that all links to such charges would be investigated and those who "looted" public money would be held accountable.

"These AAPda people, resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of the assembly, the CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return," he said.

Targeting AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi noted that those who previously accused others of corruption were now facing legal scrutiny themselves.

Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, both of whom were jailed in the excise policy case and later released on bail, lost in the recent elections. The BJP has also repeatedly mocked Kejriwal over his official residence, calling it "Sheesh Mahal."

In his speech, PM Modi thanked the people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relieved in making the national capital "AAP-da free".

"I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development," he said.

"Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," he added.

BJP won 48 seats, while AAP secured 22 seats in the Delhi assembly polls.

Several prominent AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, lost their seats.

PM Modi called the BJP's victory "historic," declaring that Delhi had been freed from "AAP-da."

"This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory," he said.