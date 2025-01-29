Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Public duty to highlight toxicity: Kejriwal to EC on Yamuna poison remark

In the 14-page reply to the Election Commission, he said the "alleged statements" attributed to him were made as his public duty to highlight the "severe toxicity and contamination" of raw water

In his reply, the former Delhi chief minister also said his remarks were made in context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the city. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:28 PM IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim that Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the state recently has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

In his reply, the former Delhi chief minister also said his remarks were made in context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the city. 

Following a complaint filed by the BJP over the matter, the Election Commission issued the notice to Kejriwal on Tuesday, giving him time till Wednesday 8 pm to furnish his reply.

Kejriwal also said the ammonia level in raw water received from Haryana was so "extreme" that water treatment plants in Delhi are unable to process it down to safe and permissible limits for human consumption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly ElectionsYamuna riverElection Commission

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

