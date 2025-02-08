Shakur Basti Assembly result 2025: BJP's Karnail Singh leads, Jain trails

BJP's Karnail Singh leads in early trends, with AAP's Satyendar Jain trailing by 2,956 votes. Congress' Satish Kumar Luthra is in third place, behind by a margin of 5,438 votes, according to data from the Election Commission at 9:45 am. As counting of votes begins for the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections , all eyes will be on the Shakur Basti constituency in the North Delhi district, where a three-way battle is expected between the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Satyendar Jain , Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karnail Singh, and Congress' Satish Kumar Luthra.

The outcome of this contest is crucial, as it has witnessed intense competition from major political parties.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Satyendar Jain of AAP secured a victory, defeating BJP’s Dr S C Vats by a margin of 7,592 votes. The constituency had a total of 146,226 electors, with 99,165 valid votes cast.

Now, Satyendar Jain of AAP returns to defend his seat, while Karnail Singh has been nominated by BJP, and Satish Kumar Luthra is contesting for Congress, setting the stage for a significant three-way contest in the region.

Exit poll gives BJP edge

Most exit polls have indicated that the BJP is likely to have the upper hand over AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015. A combined forecast from five leading polling agencies predicts the BJP could secure between 38 and 43 seats, while AAP is expected to win around 26 to 32 seats. Meanwhile, Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is anticipated to remain a minor contender, with projections of 0 to 1 seats.