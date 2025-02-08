Delhi poll results: Atishi trails in Kalkaji, Kejriwal ahead in New Delhi

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is ahead of BJP's Parvesh Verma on the New Delhi seat. AAP's Awadh Ojha is trailing in Patparganj, while Chief Minister Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji seat. BJP's Kapil Mishra is leading in Karawal Nagar, while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is ahead in Greater Kailash. A party needs to win on 36 seats to gain absolute majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The results will determine whether the AAP secures a fourth consecutive term or if the BJP returns to power after 27 years. The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. As per the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 39 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead on 23 seats.AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is ahead of BJP's Parvesh Verma on the New Delhi seat. AAP's Awadh Ojha is trailing in Patparganj, while Chief Minister Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji seat. BJP's Kapil Mishra is leading in Karawal Nagar, while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is ahead in Greater Kailash.A party needs to win on 36 seats to gain absolute majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The results will determine whether the AAP secures a fourth consecutive term or if the BJP returns to power after 27 years.

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE The AAP emerged dominant in Delhi politics by winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and retaining power in 2020 with 62 seats. A victory will reinforce party chief Arvind Kejriwal's political stature, who has been battling corruption charges. On the other hand, a win for BJP would mark the party's return to power after 27 years. The Congress, which was once synonymous with power in Delhi, is seeking a revival after being out of power since 2013.

Exit poll predictions and party claims

Most exit polls suggested the BJP holding an edge over AAP, which has ruled Delhi since 2015. A poll of polls of five major agencies indicates the BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats.

The BJP last secured a majority in Delhi in 1993, the Union Territory’s first Assembly election since 1956. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva predicted nearly 50 seats for his party. AAP dismissed the forecasts, expressing confidence in forming the government with Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister for a fourth term.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal held a meeting with party candidates on Friday, asserting that AAP will secure over 50 seats despite exit poll predictions. Senior leader Gopal Rai revealed that ground reports indicated a close contest in 7-8 constituencies.

Tight security in place

Delhi Police have deployed 10,000 personnel, including two paramilitary companies per counting centre, to secure 19 counting centres for Saturday's Assembly election results. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava said only authorised personnel are permitted inside, with mobile phone use strictly prohibited.

Two paramilitary companies will guard each centre, while Delhi Police will handle external security. Metal frame detectors, hand-held scanners, and X-ray machines are in place. Anti-sabotage checks have been completed. An additional DCP will oversee law and order at each site.

Police are coordinating with returning officers and political parties to maintain peace. PCR vans and traffic police will ensure smooth vehicular movement during the process.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz announced the deployment of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants. Five VVPATs will be randomly selected per constituency to ensure transparency in the counting process.