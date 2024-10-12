Haryana elections: Congress alleges 'EVM tampering' in 13 more seats

Two days after approaching the Election Commission over alleged vote-counting irregularities in seven Haryana Assembly constituencies, the Congress submitted a revised memorandum on Friday, adding complaints from 13 more seats. These complaints include allegations of “EVM tampering”.

During Tuesday’s vote counting, Ramesh had pointed out that some EVMs where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories had battery levels of 99 per cent, while those showing 60-70 per cent battery had the Congress winning. In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “In furtherance of the issues raised and the representation submitted to the Election Commission of India on October 9, we have now submitted an updated memo highlighting serious and glaring irregularities in the election process in 20 Assembly constituencies in Haryana. We hope the Election Commission will take notice and issue appropriate directives.”

In the revised memorandum submitted on Friday, the Congress included complaints from constituencies such as Indri, Badkhal, Faridabad NIT, Nalwa, Rania, Pataudi, Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Barwala, Uchana Kalan, Gharaunda, Kosli, and Badshahpur. The party urged the Election Commission to seal the EVMs and conduct a thorough investigation.

A complaint from the Panipat City candidate, Varinder Kumar, was also attached. He raised concerns about several EVM control units showing a 99 per cent battery level during counting, calling it “highly unusual and improbable” given that the machines were in use throughout the polling day.

Kumar further claimed that his election agents were denied access to carry copies of Form 17C into the counting halls, preventing them from cross-verifying the data and raising suspicions of tampering. Form 17C records the number of votes cast at a polling station and is provided to candidates’ polling agents after voting concludes.

Additionally, Rania candidate Sarv Mitter alleged that his election agents were similarly restricted from taking Form 17C copies into the hall by the police. Dabwali candidate Amit Sihag's complaint expressed concerns that both his team and voters suspected that the control units of the EVMs had been replaced.

The Election Commission (EC) did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. However, on Wednesday, EC sources informed The Indian Express that the EVM battery display shows 99 per cent charge as long as the voltage remains at or above 7.4 volts, starting from 8 volts. Once the voltage drops below that level, the display begins to show the actual battery percentage. When the battery level reaches 10 per cent, a replacement is required.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC remarked that statements made by Congress leaders rejecting the Assembly election results were a move toward an “undemocratic rejection of the will of the people”.