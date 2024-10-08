Haryana Assembly election results 2024: What was expected to be a victory for the Congress party has turned into a tense election drama in Haryana. Initially fuelled by optimistic exit polls and early results indicating leads in 60 seats, Congress workers were ready to celebrate, happily distributing sweets as they sensed poll victory.

On Tuesday morning, the atmosphere outside Congress headquarters was festive. Party workers were seen handing out jalebis and laddoos. Jagdish Sharma, a Congress worker, expressed his confidence, stating, “This is Haryana’s famous jalebi. We’ve brought laddoos as well, and if it’s the taste of victory, it will be even sweeter. Everyone wants to savour jalebi today — Rahul Gandhi’s jalebi, the jalebi of love and victory in Haryana. Today, the whole of Haryana is standing with Rahul Gandhi.”



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The party’s optimism stemmed from the positive response to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra initiatives, which championed the causes of farmers, women, and labourers, fostering a spirit of inclusivity across all communities. Sharma articulated the belief among party members: “I think the entire country is congratulating us. Even people from the BJP are congratulating us. This is a triumph over lies. The public resonates with Rahul Gandhi’s message of support for every caste and religion. We are winning in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. The time is up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.”

However, as the morning unfolded, the election narrative shifted dramatically. By 10 am, the BJP began a rapid surge, quickly increasing its tally and crossing the majority mark, leaving Congress’s earlier lead diminished to less than 40 seats.



Haryana Election results LIVE

With more rounds of counting ahead, questions loom: Is it premature for the BJP to celebrate, or could the Congress still stage a comeback? As the votes continue to be counted, all eyes are on the evolving political landscape in these crucial regions, where every seat holds significant weight. Only time will tell how this gripping election saga will unfold.

More From This Section