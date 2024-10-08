Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024 Results LIVE: Counting of vote to begin shortly
Assembly election 2024 results LIVE: From Congress' anticipated comeback in Haryana and NC alliance predicted to lead in J&K, catch all the election related updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The much-anticipated results of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today. Election officials, accompanied by representatives from political parties, will arrive at counting centres early in the morning, with proceedings expected to begin at 5 am. The officials will be briefed by 6 am, and vote counting for both the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections is set to commence at 8 am. By noon, early poll trends are expected to emerge, giving a fair indication of how the voting has played out.
The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for 90 constituencies were held over three phases, on September 18, September 25, and October 1. In Haryana, polling for all 90 seats of the Assembly concluded on October 5. In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole mentioned that Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in each counting hall for recording purposes. The counting of postal ballots will begin at 7:30 am, with EVM counting starting at 8 am. According to Pole, the elections were conducted peacefully, with no candidate or political party facing any difficulties, and the public participated without any incidents of violence.
The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections will begin at 8 am, starting with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting 30 minutes later. Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been established across 22 districts for the 90 constituencies.
With almost all exit polls predicting a Congress win in Haryana, the party’s Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Monday indicated that she was in the race to be the chief minister. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who served as the CM from 2005-2014, said he was “neither tired nor retired”, and that the final decision of the high command on the CM pick will be acceptable to all. In Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls have predicted a hung assembly, with the National Conference-Congress alliance likely to fall short of the majority mark. With Independents and smaller parties likely to become crucial to government formation, NC leader Omar Abdullah said Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid's suggestion for delaying government formation till restoration of statehood was playing into the hands of the BJP which wants the Central rule in Jammu and Kashmir to be extended.
7:51 AM
Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Ladwa assembly constituency Nayab Singh Saini said, "BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption..."
7:46 AM
Without representation from Jammu, the government will not be formed: BJP spokesperson
BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "The results of assembly elections in J&K will show that people want a pro-development government. The BJP-led coalition will win the assembly elections of J&K...Without representation from Jammu, the government will not be formed...In Haryana, we (BJP) are hopeful of forming the government for the third time..."
7:26 AM
Assembly Election results LIVE: Congress workers raise slogans outside party's headquarters in Delhi
Ahead of vote counting for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections,Congress workers gather outside the party headquarters in Delhi and raise slogans in support of the party.
7:22 AM
Haryana Assembly Election results LIVE: BJP will form govt for third time in Haryana, says CM Saini
Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Ladwa Nayab Singh Saini says, 'Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past ten years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time'
7:14 AM
Assembly Election results LIVE: Security heightened in Rohtak and Srinagar ahead of counting
Ahead of counting of votes, security has been tightened in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir. Security heightened at a counting centre in Srinagar as well as in Rohtak.
6:57 AM
Assembly Election results LIVE: Counting of votes for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir to begin shortly
The much-anticipated results of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today. By noon, early poll trends are expected to emerge, giving a fair indication of how the voting has played out. With almost all exit polls predicting a Congress win in Haryana, the party’s Sirsa MP Kumari Selja indicated that she was in the race to be the chief minister.
First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:46 AM IST