Haryana Assembly elections LIVE news: INLD will bag 35 seats, says Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and Haryana MLA Abhay Chautala said on Tuesday that his party would be winning around 35 in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. "In the whole state, now the situation is such that INLD would win 30-35 seats and in the coming days, the situation will involve further that we will form the govt with huge margin, along with Bahujan Samaj Party" he said. He also criticised the Congress, saying that they do not trust their own leaders in Haryana.

"Congress doesn't even have a candidate here who they can trust so they brought someone from outside. The people who don't have enough candidates how will they form the government? The one who will get into power is someone who trusts their workers and candidates," he added. The INLD leader exuded confidence in the party cadre and said that the party trusts its workers.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, announced that for the upcoming Assembly elections, state, district, and assembly control rooms have been set up to monitor webcasting at polling stations. Agarwal, speaking during a video conference meeting from Chandigarh with Deputy Commissioners and District Election Officers, reviewed the election arrangements. He confirmed that the Election Commission of India will also oversee the process through webcasting. Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8. Agarwal warned that polling agents will only be permitted to participate in authorised activities on polling day. Any involvement in prohibited activities will result in strict legal action. Detailed guidelines have been issued to ensure compliance, he added. Agarwal stressed the importance of vigilance at checkpoints to prevent the transportation of illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and weapons during the election period. He called on district monitoring teams to intensify their efforts.