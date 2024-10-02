Just three days before the Haryana assembly elections, the state government released the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on parole for 20 days on Wednesday, October 2.

Ram Rahim Singh was released from Rohtak Jail at 6:30 am. The parole approval process began after the chief secretary's office gave its consent. Additional chief secretary (home), Anurag Rastogi, then forwarded the file to Director General of Police (prisons), Muhammad Akil, for final action.

Opposition complaints to Election Commission

Although the government had already cleared the file, the Congress party lodged a fresh complaint with the Election Commission and Haryana’s chief electoral officer, Pankaj Aggarwal. They argued that releasing Ram Rahim so close to the elections could influence voters, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee also raised concerns in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging the Election Commission to prevent the release as it would breach election rules.

The release has also drawn criticism from the son of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who was murdered, with Ram Rahim convicted for the crime. The victim’s son warned that Ram Rahim’s parole "violates democratic values and fair elections" and suggested he could sway the election outcome.

Consultation with Election Commission

On Friday, the Haryana prisons department sent a communication to the state Election Commission, seeking approval for the Dera chief’s 20-day parole. The chief electoral officer, in turn, requested an explanation for the urgent need to grant parole while the Model Code of Conduct was in effect.

By Monday, the chief electoral officer cleared the file, allowing the state government to consider Ram Rahim’s release. This parole request followed his return to jail a month earlier after a furlough.

Rahim requested parole for his father’s death anniversary on October 5, the same day as voting in Haryana. He proposed staying in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, if released. Given the election code in place, the request was forwarded to the state election office.

The chief electoral officer clarified that while the government could consider his release, three conditions must be met: Ram Rahim cannot enter Haryana, participate in political activities, or engage in election-related actions, including through social media.

Why is Ram Rahim Singh in jail?

Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a sentence for the rape of two female followers and the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. His previous releases have often coincided with electoral events. The Dera Sacha Sauda's political wing is known to influence voting patterns in Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Recurring parole for Ram Rahim before elections

Critics, including Congress and civil society groups, have pointed out that Ram Rahim’s paroles often coincide with elections. If granted, this would be his second parole before the current Haryana election; he received a 21-day furlough in August to participate in a sect event.

Ram Rahim was also granted parole several times before previous elections, including a 40-day release in October 2020 before the last Haryana election and a 50-day parole before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2023 alone, he was released three times, with paroles granted before elections in Rajasthan and Haryana.

Adding to the controversy, former prison official Sunil Sangwan, who has approved multiple paroles for Ram Rahim, has been given a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket to contest the Charkhi Dadri seat in this Haryana election.

(With agency inputs)