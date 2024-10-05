Haryana Assembly elections: Clashes reported in Nuh, Hisar districts. Video

Haryana Assembly elections: Amid the ongoing polling for the Haryana Assembly elections on Saturday, sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Nuh and Hisar districts. In Nuh district, a scuffle broke out between the supporters of Mohammad Ilyas, the Congress candidate from Punhana Assembly constituency, and his rival Raees Khan, who is contesting as an independent candidate.





ALSO READ: Haryana Assembly polls 2024 LIVE: 36.6% voter turnout till 1 pm; Mewat records highest polling A similar incident was reported in Hisar’s Narnaund, where clashes broke out between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress outside a polling booth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Clashes in Hisar and Nuh

Videos emerged from both the scenes, showing locals in Punahana carrying lathis during the incident. Broken and toppled chairs were lying around as the incident unfolded. In Narnaund, the police officials were seen dispersing the angry crowd of about 50 people, who had gathered near the voting booth, while the rest of the public stood in queue waiting to cast their votes.

Nuh had been in limelight in July last year, when an incident of mob violence had gripped the district in which six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque were killed. The violence was triggered after a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in the area on July 31 last year.

Independent candidate alleges assault by Congress leader

In another incident in Meham constituency, independent candidate Balraj Kundu alleged that he and his assistant were beaten up by former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi and his supporters outside a polling booth. In a video, both individuals can be seen with torn clothes as they recounted the incident.

More From This Section

High-stake battle in Haryana

Haryana is conducting the Assembly polls in a single phase for all 90 constituencies. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping for a comeback for the third time, the Congress is confident of unseating the saffron party and returning to power after 10 years. Besides these two, the Aam Aadmi Party and regional players like the Jannayak Janta Party, Indian National Lok Dal, among others are also in the race. So far, 37 per cent of the votes have been polled. The results of the elections will be announced on October 8.