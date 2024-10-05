Haryana Assembly elections 2024: 49% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Polling in Haryana’s Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 49.13 per cent as of 3 pm on Saturday, with various districts showing mixed participation. This election holds importance as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims for a third consecutive term, while the Congress attempts a political comeback after a decade in Opposition.

Highest voter turnout in Mewat and Yamunanagar According to the latest figures shared by the Election Commission, voter turnout across Haryana's districts presented a varied picture. Among the highest polling districts was Mewat, recording a 56.59 per cent turnout by 3 pm, followed closely by Yamunanagar at 56.79 per cent and Palwal at 56.02 per cent. Other districts with significant voter engagement include Mahendragarh at 52.67 per cent, Fatehabad at 52.46 per cent, and Jind at 53.94 per cent.

Lowest voter turnout in Gurugram and Faridabad

On the other hand, voting remained relatively slower in key districts such as Gurugram and Faridabad, with 38.61 per cent and 41.74 per cent turnout, respectively, indicating a subdued response in urban centres. Panchkula also lagged behind, with just 42.60 per cent turnout by mid-afternoon.

Key candidates in Haryana elections 2024

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a key figure for the BJP, is fighting to retain his seat, while the Congress’ campaign is led by veteran leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, along with Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler who is entering politics. Other prominent names include Anil Vij and O P Dhankar from the BJP, Abhay Singh Chautala from the Indian National Lok Dal, and Dushyant Chautala from the Jannayak Janta Party.



The Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, Pankaj Agarwal, stated that voting has been proceeding smoothly across the state. With more than 20.3 million eligible voters, Haryana’s electorate is spread across 20,632 polling booths. Polling is expected to close by 6 pm.

Haryana’s previous Assembly election in 2019 saw a voter turnout of approximately 68 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on October 8, 2024, alongside Jammu and Kashmir poll results.

