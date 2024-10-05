Recognise your power on 'day of change': Vinesh urges Haryana voters

Congress candidate and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat urged people to recognise their power and exercise their franchise on Saturday in the Haryana assembly election, saying it is the day of change. Polling for all 90 assembly seats in Haryana began on Saturday morning amid tight security arrangements. Phogat is contesting from the Julana seat in Jind district on a Congress ticket. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp After casting her vote at Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, Phogat said, "People of Haryana have huge expectations from the Congress. Everyone should come and cast their votes."



Replying to a query, she said unemployment, drugs and women's safety are some of the major issues facing the state.

"We want to work in all areas in the coming five years. Today is the day of change, today is the day to awaken new hope. I appeal to the people of Haryana to come out of their homes and recognise their power," Phogat said.

The Congress nominee also said that the people of Haryana are fed up with the 10-year rule of the BJP and accused the party of committing atrocities against farmers and wrestlers.

Her rival candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), wrestler Kavita Dalal, also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

She claimed that people would be voting on the issues of unemployment, health and education, adding that everybody would play their role in Julana's development.

Meanwhile, wrestler and Congress leader Bajrang Punia claimed that there is a Congress wave across Haryana. He said the party will win between 60 and 70 seats.

Speaking to reporters in Jhajjar, Punia alleged that the people of Haryana have understood that the BJP only played politics of casteism and hatred.

He also claimed that Phogat would win from Julana with a big margin.

Punia's wife Sangeeta Phogat said she voted for the first time on Saturday, exuding confidence that the Congress will form the government in Haryana.

"Everybody in the state wants a change," she added.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat's cousin and BJP leader Babita Phogat also urged people to come out of their homes and cast their votes.

"Celebrate this festival of democracy by casting your vote," the former wrestler said after casting her vote in Charkhi Dadri.

She also sounded confident of the BJP forming the government with a full mandate on October 8, the counting day.

Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker, who also cast her vote for the first time in Jhajjar, said, "It is the duty of the youth to select their representatives."



Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal reached the polling station on a horse to cast his vote.

"Riding a horse is considered auspicious... People ride horses while going to attend weddings. That is why I came on a horse for an auspicious work," the industrialist-politician said.

On his mother Savitri Jindal contesting the polls as an Independent nominee from Hisar, Jindal said the people made her contest the elections and they were quite enthusiastic about her candidature.

"It is going to be a one-sided contest which Mata Savitri Jindal will win by a big margin," he claimed.

After being denied a ticket by the BJP, Savitri Jindal filed her nomination as an Independent candidate from Hisar, taking on senior BJP leader Kamal Gupta, who is seeking re-election.

A software engineer based in the US, Rashika Gupta said she has returned home to exercise her franchise. "I came here to vote for the development of Kaithal," she told PTI.

On youngsters from the state migrating to other countries, Gupta said, "There are more opportunities in other countries, along with more money which offers more opportunities to grow."



"India is also moving forward. The youth should vote in large numbers so that our state moves forward and creates more employment opportunities," she added.