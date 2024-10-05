Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana Assembly polls 2024 LIVE: Voting begins across all 90 seats, CM Saini casts his vote

Haryana Assembly election Polls 2024 Live Updates: Catch all the latest Haryana election updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini casts his vote. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Key Events

9:24 AM

Vote in large numbers to defeat injustice: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people of Haryana

9:14 AM

Haryana elections: "Our alliance will get a huge majority" says JJP's Dushyant Singh Chautala

9:11 AM

Your one vote will take Haryana on the path of prosperity and social justice: Kharge

9:11 AM

It is our responsibility to cast our vote: Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker after voting in Haryana elections

9:03 AM

Only a govt known for good governance can develop Haryana: Amit Shah

8:53 AM

Haryana: BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and son Bhavya cast vote, confident of BJP victory

8:47 AM

"BJP govt is going to be formed in Haryana for third time": Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar

8:42 AM

"Vote for party that fought for women's rights," appeals Vinesh Phogat as she casts her vote

8:27 AM

PM Modi urges voters of Haryana to cast their ballots in record numbers for the polls

8:24 AM

We will get more than 50 seats this time: Former Haryana CM Khattar exudes confidence after casting his vote

8:04 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: CM Nayab Singh Saini casts vote at a polling station in Ambala

7:51 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Vinesh Phogat arrives at polling station in Charkhi Dadri to cast vote

7:23 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Olympic medalist & Indian shooter Manu Bhaker casts vote

7:18 AM

Haryana Assembly poll LIVE: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts vote at polling station in Karnal

7:11 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: BJP, Congress, AAP among other key parties in fray

7:08 AM

Haryana Assembly election LIVE: Voting begins for all 90 seats, 1,031 candidates in fray

9:24 AM

Vote in large numbers to defeat injustice: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people of Haryana

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people of Haryana to vote in large numbers to defeat injustice and usher in a new dawn for Haryana.

9:14 AM

Haryana elections: "Our alliance will get a huge majority" says JJP's Dushyant Singh Chautala

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala expressed strong confidence in his alliance with the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Saturday, stating that their coalition will achieve a significant majority.Dushyant Chautala, the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, arrived at a polling booth in Sirsa along with his wife and mother to cast his vote.Speaking to the media, Chautala said, "This time we are in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party and we will get good numb

9:11 AM

Your one vote will take Haryana on the path of prosperity and social justice: Kharge

As the polling continues for 90-Assembly constituencies in Haryana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appealed to voters of the state to cast their vote, saying that one vote can once again bring Haryana 'on the path of progress'.

9:11 AM

It is our responsibility to cast our vote: Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker after voting in Haryana elections

After casting her vote in the Haryana elections, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker said that it's the individual's responsibility to vote in the elections.

9:03 AM

Only a govt known for good governance can develop Haryana: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said only a government with a track record of good governance can bring prosperity to Haryana.

8:53 AM

Haryana: BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and son Bhavya cast vote, confident of BJP victory

Kuldeep Bishnoi, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spoke to ANI on Saturday at a polling station after casting his vote. He stated that the people will vote in favour of the BJP because the party has done significant development work in the state.

8:47 AM

"BJP govt is going to be formed in Haryana for third time": Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Krishan Pal Gurjar on Saturday exuded confidence of his party winning the Haryana assembly elections for the third time in a row, claming that the BJP has given 'transparent and honest governance' to people of Haryana in last ten years.

8:42 AM

"Vote for party that fought for women's rights," appeals Vinesh Phogat as she casts her vote

After casting her vote in the Haryana elections, Congress candidate from Julana Assembly Constituency Vinesh Phogat said today is a huge festival and it's a very big day people of the state

8:27 AM

PM Modi urges voters of Haryana to cast their ballots in record numbers for the polls


8:24 AM

We will get more than 50 seats this time: Former Haryana CM Khattar exudes confidence after casting his vote

8:04 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: CM Nayab Singh Saini casts vote at a polling station in Ambala

Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat, Nayab Singh Saini casts his vote at a polling station in Ambala for Haryana Assembly elections.

8:00 AM

BJP is going to form govt for the third time with a huge margin, says CM Saini

Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat, Nayab Singh Saini said 'I want to appeal to the people of Haryana to cast 100% votes. The mood of the people of Haryana is clear. BJP is going to form its government for the third time with a huge margin on 8th October.

7:51 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Vinesh Phogat arrives at polling station in Charkhi Dadri to cast vote

Congress candidate from Julana Assembly Constituency Vinesh Phogat arrives at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri to cast her vote. She says, "It is a huge festival for Haryana and a very big day for the people of the state."

7:39 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: CM Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at a temple before voting

Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat, Nayab Singh Saini offered prayers at a temple in Ambala ahead of casting his vote for Assembly elections.

7:23 AM

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Olympic medalist & Indian shooter Manu Bhaker casts vote

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker casts her vote at a polling station in Jhajjar for Haryana Assembly polls.
Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat, Nayab Singh Saini casts his vote at a polling station in Ambala for Haryana Assembly Election. Haryana is fully prepared for the 15th Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for today. According to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, are expected to vote today.  A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in 90 constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths set up for the election. The Chief Electoral Officer also mentioned that all polling stations will be monitored via webcasting at three levels on election day. Control rooms have been established at the state, district, and assembly levels to facilitate smooth oversight during the voting process. For security, 225 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.
Key parties in the fray include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with the pre-poll alliances of Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP). BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is looking to make a comeback after a decade out of office. The results of the Haryana Assembly elections will be announced on October 8, alongside those of Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The decline in vote shares for smaller parties has been more pronounced in Lok Sabha elections, but the trend is also evident in state Assembly elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, smaller parties were virtually wiped out. The BJP and Congress, along with its ally Aam Aadmi Party, captured nearly 94 percent of the total votes. Among the smaller parties, the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) managed just 0.87 percent of the vote share. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 1.74 percent and 1.28 percent, respectively.
Since 2014, the BJP in Haryana has focused on appealing to all communities except Jats, successfully winning the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections by creating a Jat vs non-Jat divide. The party built a strong non-Jat coalition, with substantial support from Dalits, as well as Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Punjabi Khatris, and upper castes. However, there is debate over whether Dalits vote as a unified bloc. While some analysts believe the Dalit vote will favor the Congress, others argue that a significant portion of the community remains a core support base for the BJP. To better understand Dalit voting patterns in Haryana, one must consider the various sub-castes within the community.

Topics :Haryana electionAssembly electionsHaryanavotingBJPCongressBSPElectionsAAP

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

