Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Congress believes in plundering state through lying: Haryana CM Saini

Congress believes in plundering state through lying: Haryana CM Saini

Congress does the politics of 'jhooth and loot' and the people of Haryana have understood this, CM said

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM
Saini is contesting the polls from Ladwa in the Kurukshetra district. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Even as Haryana went to vote, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday accused the Congress of following the policy of plundering the state by deceiving the electorate.

"Congress does the politics of 'jhooth and loot' and the people of Haryana have understood this. They have made up their minds to bring back the BJP in Haryana for a third time," Saini told reporters on the day of the voting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saini, among the earlycomers, came to the booth with his wife Suman and cast his vote in his native village, Mirza, in Ambala district's Naraingarh.

Voting for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, which began at 7 am, will conclude at 6 pm, while the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

Saini is contesting the polls from Ladwa in the Kurukshetra district.

Before he cast his vote, Saini prayed at Guru Ravidas temple and a gurdwara in his village.

More From This Section

Haryana Assembly elections: 9.53% voter turnout till 9 am, shows ECI data

'Everyone should vote': Savitri Jindal appeals to people of Haryana

Haryana elections: Congress corrupt, keeps repeating lies, says Khattar

Haryana elections: Kejriwal urges voters to cast vote for better future

Haryana polls: Priyanka Gandhi urges people to vote in large numbers

"The mood of the people of Haryana is clear, the BJP is going to form a government for the third time with a big mandate," Saini told reporters.

He claimed that the BJP's "double-engine" government did excellent work in 10 years and the farmers who have been agitating on and off over minimum wage have been happy with his government's policies.

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who cast his vote in Karnal, claimed Congress is racked with infighting. "There is a pall of gloom in the Congress' camp. It's chaotic there."

Asked about BJP leader Ashok Tanwar returning to the Congress fold just two days before polls, Khattar said Tanwar has revived the "aaya ram gaya ram" politics.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana Assembly elections: Rahul, Kharge urge voters to vote for Congress

Haryana Assembly polls 2024 LIVE: 9.53% voter turnout recorded till 9 am; expected to get better

Haryana assembly election 2024: 9.53% voter turnout recorded till 9AM

Premium

BJP focus in Haryana shifts from Modi, returns to upper castes and Punjabis

Haryana election 2024: When and where to find out exit poll results today?

Topics :Haryana electionHaryanaNayab Singh SainiCongressBJP

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story