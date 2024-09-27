Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J-K, Haryana elections LIVE: Nuh lawmaker promises law against lynching in name of cow protection

J-K, Haryana Assembly polls updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the Assembly polls here

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
A law against lynching in the name of cow protection and a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked the district last year are among the promises being made by the Congress' Aftab Ahmed, who is seeking re-election from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency in Haryana. Ahmed, the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, says there were warnings ahead of the communal violence and he had raised concerns with the administration beforehand but they "let it happen", not only causing loss of lives and property but also faith.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue on Thursday and accused him of "systematically" ending the employment system in the country. Addressing a poll rally in Assandh, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha exuded confidence that the Congress would sweep the October 5 Haryana assembly election. Congress MP Kumari Selja, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state unit chief Udaibhan and other leaders were present at the rally. Attacking the BJP government, Gandhi said it has "destroyed" Haryana. "(PM) Narendra Modi systematically ended the employment system in the country," he alleged.

Gandhi referred to his recent visit to the US and said he met some immigrants from Haryana who went there in search of a better future as they were unable to get employment opportunities in their home state. He also spoke about the Congress' poll promises for Haryana, including Rs 2,000 per month for women and LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500 if his party is voted to power. 200,000 vacancies would be filled in Haryana and the Congress has promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price, Gandhi said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.
 

A law against lynching in the name of cow protection and a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked the district last year are among the promises being made by the Congress' Aftab Ahmed, who is seeking re-election from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency in Haryana. Ahmed, the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, says there were warnings ahead of the communal violence and he had raised concerns with the administration beforehand but they "let it happen", not only causing loss of lives and property but also faith.


J-K Assembly polls being fought by people against dictatorial BJP govt at Centre: IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib

'Next J-K Chief Minister will be from BJP': Ravinder Raina

J-K Assembly polls being fought by people against dictatorial BJP govt at Centre: IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib

The newly-appointed president of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, has said that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election is being fought by the people against the dictatorial BJP government at the Centre. "The Congress-NC alliance is going to form government (in Jammu and Kashmir) on 8th October. I hope that we will form government with a good majority. These elections are not being fought by the Congress or NC but by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against this dictatorial government," Chib told ANI.

'Next J-K Chief Minister will be from BJP': Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina has exuded confidence in the party forming the next government in the union territory and said that PDP's Mehbooba Mufti will not be part of that government. "There is a huge wave of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. We are forming government in Jammu and Kashmir with the immense support of the people. The next Chief Minister of J & K will be from the BJP," Raina said.
 
 

Topics :HaryanaJammu and KashmirCongressBJPNational ConferencePDP

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

