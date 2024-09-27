J-K, Haryana elections LIVE: Nuh lawmaker promises law against lynching in name of cow protection

A law against lynching in the name of cow protection and a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked the district last year are among the promises being made by the Congress' Aftab Ahmed, who is seeking re-election from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency in Haryana. Ahmed, the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, says there were warnings ahead of the communal violence and he had raised concerns with the administration beforehand but they "let it happen", not only causing loss of lives and property but also faith.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue on Thursday and accused him of "systematically" ending the employment system in the country. Addressing a poll rally in Assandh, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha exuded confidence that the Congress would sweep the October 5 Haryana assembly election. Congress MP Kumari Selja, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state unit chief Udaibhan and other leaders were present at the rally. Attacking the BJP government, Gandhi said it has "destroyed" Haryana. "(PM) Narendra Modi systematically ended the employment system in the country," he alleged.

Gandhi referred to his recent visit to the US and said he met some immigrants from Haryana who went there in search of a better future as they were unable to get employment opportunities in their home state. He also spoke about the Congress' poll promises for Haryana, including Rs 2,000 per month for women and LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500 if his party is voted to power. 200,000 vacancies would be filled in Haryana and the Congress has promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price, Gandhi said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.



