Congress releases its manifesto for Haryana Assembly polls: Details

A legal guarantee for MSP, free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, commitment to implement the Supreme Court’s decision on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and Rs 6,000 monthly pension for the elderly, disabled individuals, and widows are among the key promises that the Haryana Congress has made in its manifesto released on Saturday afternoon.

Elections for the 90-member state Assembly will take place on October 5. Results declared on October 8.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Udaibhan were among the key leaders present during the unveiling of the manifesto.





ALSO READ: Haryana polls: Congress vows women welfare, free electricity in manifesto The document includes key promises aimed at addressing the pressing needs of the state’s residents. This time, Congress has adopted a two-phase approach for its manifesto, unveiling 15 guarantees in the first phase, with the second phase released in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Job opportunities for youth

Among the significant commitments made by Congress is the establishment of the Haryana Foreign Employment Board, designed to facilitate job opportunities for the youth seeking employment abroad.

The manifesto also promises the creation of 200,000 government jobs to boost employment in the state, as well as, a recruitment calendar for government jobs to be published for the entire year allowing more transparency in the system.

Financial support for women

Additionally, following the example of the Himachal Pradesh government, Congress has pledged to provide Rs 2,000 per month to women aged between 18 and 60, ensuring financial support to this demographic. The manifesto also promises a Rs 6,000 monthly pension for the elderly, disabled individuals, and widows under the Social Security Scheme, alongside an Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees.

The party has also guaranteed free pink mini buses and pink e-rickshaws for female students to promote safe transportation. A single window system to address women's issues effectively.

MSP guarantee and Kisan Commission for farmers

For farmers, the party announced the formation of a Kisan Commission to advocate for farmers' interests and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce. Farmers who lost their lives during the Kisan Andolan will be recognised as martyrs, with plans for a memorial at the Singhu border.

Additional pledges include:

- Free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, mirroring the initiatives of the Rajasthan government.

- Affordable education initiatives aimed at ensuring access to quality learning.

- Commitment to implement the Supreme Court's decision on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

- The closure of the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam.

- Establishment of fast-track courts for addressing cases related to paper leaks.

As part of its commitment to social equity, Congress plans to increase the creamy layer limit for Other Backward Classes (OBC) to Rs 10 lakh, thereby expanding eligibility for benefits.

Elections for the 90-member Haryana Assembly are scheduled for October 5, with results expected to be announced on October 8, alongside the Jammu and Kashmir election results.