Beware of people sent by Delhi, reject 'devils': Farooq Abdullah to voters

Ahead of the final phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah urged voters to prioritise their honour and dignity by rejecting candidates whom he described as "devils in disguise" and "sent by Delhi". The third and final phase of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 1. As many as 40 seats -- 24 in the Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir -- will go to polls in this phase. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking about the prospects of the National Conference-Congress alliance in the polls, Abdullah exuded confidence that it would secure a majority in the 90-member assembly and emphasised the BJP would not gain power in the Union territory.

With the high-pitch campaigning for the last leg of polling set to end on Sunday evening, the NC chief made a passionate appeal to the people, asking them to make a thoughtful decision while casting their votes.

He emphasised the importance of voting for a better future and highlighted the need for improved job opportunities, progress, dignity, and an enhanced quality of life.

"Think carefully," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said and asked voters to be aware of individuals "sent by Delhi" who may not have their best interests at heart.

"They are like devils in disguise," he warned while stressing the importance of being vigilant during elections.

Looking to galvanise support for the NC-Congress combine, Abdullah said, "Where you see the hand (Congress' poll symbol), vote for the hand. Where you see the plough (NC poll symbol), vote for the plough."



The NC chief did not hold back his thoughts while discussing Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, who, he believes, is being used by the BJP to "manipulate" voter dynamics.

"Time will tell. People now know it is not the same thing as it was earlier... He's from Delhi, he's from BJP and he's playing a part in dividing the votes," he said.

Abdullah alleged that Rashid was "representing his master's voice actually... He's part of BJP... I pity him."



"He's seeing how Muslims are being treated in the rest of the country and he doesn't realise that this may come here also. He may also be completely finished by the very powers that are projecting him today. I feel sad for him. I hope people will understand one day where he stands," he said.

Rashid, who is facing charges of terror funding and was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on August 9, 2019, defeated NC vice president Omar Abdullah in the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla earlier this year.

Asked about the BJP's remarks on restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Farooq Abdullah expressed scepticism. "I don't think I can trust."



"They say one thing and do exactly the opposite. What was the need to announce before elections that the L-G would have all the powers of the state? That's the tragedy," he said.

To a question whether the government that would formed after the polls would be a weak one, the NC chief said, "It will be a strong government. It will be a government that will bring back the dignity and honour to Jammu and Kashmir."



"Those who think it will be a weak government, I feel sorry for them. They need to rethink," he said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks, asking terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to give up arms and come forward for talks with the government, Abdullah said, "I cannot trust what he says."



He claimed that Shah made contradictory statements about Jammu and Kashmir's governance and the economic situation.

Accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on its promises, the NC chief alleged that their governance has contributed to the rise in inflation and job losses.

Drawing attention to the threat of terrorism in the region to counter the BJP's claim of peace in the border areas, Abdullah said, "Terrorism is at its height today... it's not going die unless we find ways of getting people with us together."



He reiterated his lostanding position advocating for dialogue with neighbouring countries while emphasising that "neighbours cannot be changed" and peaceful relations can lead to progress.

"If we keep friendly relations with neighbours, we will progress, we will move forward faster. We will do more development for our people rather than spending money on the army, navy and airforce.

"I advocate that SAARC must be restored so that (India as a) big brother can have friendly relationships with neighbours, which is otherwise today. That's where we have failed," Abdullah said.

To a question about visits of foreign delegates to Kashmir during election time, he questioned the motive behind such visits.

"Are they sure that we are part of India? If we are part of India, then why aren't these delegations going to Haryana, to Jharkhand or to Maharashtra when elections are taking place?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked.

He condemned the "selective" access granted to foreign diplomats while foreign journalists are restricted and alleged that the government fears the truth may come out.

Abdullah stressed that low voter turnout could significantly influence the electoral process and attributed it to a "climate of fear and repression under the current administration".

"People are suffocated. They are locked up in jails if they speak against the government," he alleged.

"Our journalists, who dare to report the truth, find themselves behind bars. We are not free, we are essentially a colony of Delhi. It is crucial that we work to dismantle this colonial rule."



About the longstanding issue of a disconnect between the people of Kashmir and the Central government, he said, "When I last met with officials in Delhi, I made it clear that there is a deep mistrust. You must rebuild trust," he said.

Abdullah recalled the government's statements promising efforts to bridge the gap between Delhi and Kashmir, saying, "They claimed they wanted to reduce the distance between us. But what have they done? Have they released the innocent youths who are still imprisoned? They assured us that they would, yet nothing has changed.