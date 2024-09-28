Jammu and Kashmir also has right to development like UP: Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the third phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Jammu and Kashmir also has the right to development and cited the example of UP saying that only the double-engine government could bring prosperity to the Union Territory. He was addressing a public rally in Ramnagar on Friday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CM Yogi Adityanath said, "There has not been even a single riot in Uttar Pradesh in the last 7.5 years. All festivals are celebrated peacefully. And look at the development under the double-engine government, Jammu and Kashmir also has the right to that development like UP."

He said that people tried to create hindrance but Ram temple was built in Ayodhya.

"If you want to see the power of a double-engine government, then look at an example from Uttar Pradesh. After 500 years, a grand temple has been built in Ayodhya Dham and Ram Lalla is 'Viraajman' in it. The people who created a hindrance said that rivers of blood would flow if the Ram Temple was built. But this is a new India and it knows how to protect itself," he further said.

He hit out at the Congress, PDP and National Conference and alleged them of corruption and encouraging terrorism for their political benefit.

He further said, "Who are those people who turned the heaven on earth into a warehouse of communal extremism and exploited the people, developed 'parivar-vaad' and corruption, and encouraged terrorism for their political benefit? The Congress, PDP and National Conference are those sinners. They said the same thing about the abrogation of Article 370 what they said about the construction of Ram Temple, that rivers of blood will flow. But the opposite of that happened."

He said that with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir is moving on the path of development.

"With the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, J & K received development. It turned into a tourism state from a terrorist state. Highways, and IIT, IIM, and AIIMS are being established here. The biggest and the highest bridge in India is being constructed. Congress, National Conference and PDP did not give a tablet, but a 'tamancha' (gun) in the hands of the youth. But the Modi government is working towards giving them employment. Bringing back Article 370 is a malign attempt to bring back terrorism, corruption and communal extremism," he added.

The second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir was held in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch. The second phase was held on September 25.

The first phase of assembly polls was held on September 18.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.