J-K looking for govt free of corruption, terrorism, separatism: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at M A M Stadium here, he said this assembly election has given a historic opportunity to people of J-K

This is the prime minister's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir and fourth election rally in a fortnight. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
People in Jammu and Kashmir are looking forward to a government free of "corruption, terrorism and separatism" for peace and a better future for their children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at M A M Stadium here, he said this assembly election has given a historic opportunity to the people of Jammu to decide the next government.

They need to seize this moment and choose the BJP, Modi said.

"There has been a massive voter turnout in the first two phases of the election. It is certain that the BJP is going to form its first government with an absolute majority in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

This is the prime minister's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir and fourth election rally in a fortnight.

He addressed an election rally in Doda district on September 14, four days before the first phase of elections, and two more rallies in Srinagar and Katra on September 19 in the run-up to the second phase of elections.

The high-pitch campaigning for the last 40 assembly segments in the seven districts -- 24 in the Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir -- will end on Sunday evening.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

