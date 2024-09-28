J-K looking for govt free of corruption, terrorism, separatism: PM Modi

People in Jammu and Kashmir are looking forward to a government free of "corruption, terrorism and separatism" for peace and a better future for their children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at M A M Stadium here, he said this assembly election has given a historic opportunity to the people of Jammu to decide the next government.

They need to seize this moment and choose the BJP, Modi said.

"There has been a massive voter turnout in the first two phases of the election. It is certain that the BJP is going to form its first government with an absolute majority in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.