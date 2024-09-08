Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / BJP releases sixth list of 10 candidates for J&K Assembly elections

BJP releases sixth list of 10 candidates for J&K Assembly elections

According to the BJP's sixth candidates' list, Faqir Mohammad Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, Abdul Rasheed Khan from Sonawari and Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwar

BJP Flag, BJP
BJP Flag, (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 4:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP on Sunday released a list of 10 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding RS Pathania from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the BJP's sixth candidates' list, Faqir Mohammad Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, Abdul Rasheed Khan from Sonawari and Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara.

Bharat Bhushan will contest the election from Kathua, Rajeev Bhagat from Bishnah and Surinder Bhagat from Marh. These three assembly seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC).

The BJP has named Vikram Randhawa as its candidate from the Bahu assembly seat.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Can't forecast things to follow J-K polls: Karra on possibility of NC CM

More women registered to vote in J&K Assembly elections compared to men

NC leader accused of inciting hate during rally, faces police action

J-K heading for historic elections under national flag, Constitution: Shah

BJP pledges 500K jobs in its manifesto ahead of J-K Assembly polls

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir politicsBharatiya Janata PartyBJP

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story