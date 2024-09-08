BJP releases sixth list of 10 candidates for J&K Assembly elections

The BJP on Sunday released a list of 10 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, fielding RS Pathania from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

According to the BJP's sixth candidates' list, Faqir Mohammad Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, Abdul Rasheed Khan from Sonawari and Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara.

Bharat Bhushan will contest the election from Kathua, Rajeev Bhagat from Bishnah and Surinder Bhagat from Marh. These three assembly seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC).