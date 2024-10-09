INDIA bloc to set aside restoration of Article 370 for now: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that the party will leave the issue of Article 370 aside for now and will work towards developing a good working relationship with the Narendra Modi government.

"None of us are foolish enough, nor did we try to convince our voters that we were going to work on our Article 370 agenda with this current government in Delhi. We know that we are not going to get it back from the government that took it away from us," Abdullah, who is set to become the chief minister of J&K, told NDTV. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further said that the Prime Minister should fulfil his promise of restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. "Our immediate priority is to work with the government in Delhi to get statehood back for Jammu and Kashmir. Now in that respect, I believe that the prime minister is an honourable man. He has promised the people of J&K that statehood will be restored. He promised this in every single speech he made while campaigning here."

The new chief minister of J&K further said, "Once the government is formed, I would like to believe that the chief minister will go to Delhi, talk to the prime minister and establish a good working relationship. A hostile relationship is not in the interest of the people of J&K, and even the union government..."

Will introduce resolution on statehood restoration, says Omar

Abdullah said on Wednesday that the NC-Congress coalition government will introduce a resolution seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood during its inaugural cabinet meeting.

"After the formation of the government, I hope in the first cabinet meeting, the cabinet will pass a resolution impressing upon the Centre to restore the statehood. The government should then take that resolution to the prime minister," Abdullah said.