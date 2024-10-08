Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / PM Modi congratulates National Conference for J-K elections performance

PM Modi congratulates National Conference for J-K elections performance

"I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X

Modi, Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the Kautilya Economic Conclave, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday complimented the National Conference for its performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir with 42 seats and is poised to form the next government in the Union territory with its alliance partner Congress, which has bagged six seats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah thanked the prime minister and said that his party looks forward to a constructive relationship with the Centre.

"Thank you very much for your message of congratulations @narendramodi sahib. We look forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism so that the people of J&K may benefit from continued development & good governance," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

J&K poll results: What's at stake for PM Modi, Rahul, Abdullahs & Muftis

PM Modi to visit Laos on Oct 10, 11 for Asean-India, East Asia summits

News updates: Ola Electric slapped with show cause notice following surge in consumer complaints

Maldives' Muizzu inks MoUs with India amid shifting diplomatic tone

Guj launches 'Vikas Saptah' to mark development during Modi's CM tenure

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story