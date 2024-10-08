PM Modi congratulates National Conference for J-K elections performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday complimented the National Conference for its performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir with 42 seats and is poised to form the next government in the Union territory with its alliance partner Congress, which has bagged six seats.

"I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah thanked the prime minister and said that his party looks forward to a constructive relationship with the Centre.