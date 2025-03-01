Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming

Match 12 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see India take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2. The Men in Blue and the Kiwis have already punched their tickets for the semifinals, so the only thing on the line on Sunday will be their winning streak in the competition.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal schedule, India time table, live streaming Everything has gone right for both sides so far in the Champions Trophy 2025, making this a great opportunity to test their strength ahead of the semifinal games on March 4 and 5. As far as team composition is concerned, both teams are expected to field an unchanged 11 for their final group-stage game.

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 118

India won: 60

New Zealand won: 50

No results: 7

Tied: 1

Squads of both teams

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand playing 11, live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The IND vs NZ match in the Champions Trophy will take place on March 2, 2025.

What is the venue of the IND vs NZ Champions Trophy match?

The India vs New Zealand match in the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The IND vs NZ live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the India vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the IND vs NZ match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs NZ match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

JioHotstar will live stream the IND vs NZ match during the Champions Trophy 2025.