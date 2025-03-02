Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry strikes to remove Shubman Gill on 2
LiveNew Update

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry strikes to remove Shubman Gill on 2

India vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: India have made one change in their playing 11 as Varun replaces Rana for New Zealand match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs New Zealand live score updates
India vs New Zealand live score updates

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
2:53 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 0 0; India 21/1 after 5 overs; Rohit Sharma 15 (16), Virat Kohli 4 (7)
 
Henry continues the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Kohli drives the ball to covers but straight to fielder. No run
 
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Kohli
 
Ball 3- Kohli chips the ball to long on for four runs
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Kohli tucks the ball to mid wicket for no run

2:49 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aggressive start from Kiwis

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 2 0; India 17/1 after 4 overs; Rohit Sharma 15 (16), Virat Kohli 0 (1)
 
Kyle continues the attack

Ball 6- Rohit plays the ball to short cover for no run
 
Ball 5- Rohit guides the ball to deep point for two runs
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Rohit with a front foot defence. Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Play and a miss for Rohit
 
Ball 1- Outside off line from Kyle and ball just missed the outside edge of Rohit's bat

2:45 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Henry removes Gill

Over Summary: 1 6 1 0 W 0; India 15/1 after 3 overs; Rohit Sharma 13 (10), Virat Kohli 0 (1)
 
Henry continues the attack

Ball 6- Kohli defends the ball to start his innings
 
Ball 5- LBW appeal against Gill and given. He takes the review. Nothing on snicko and three reds. Gill departs on 2.
 
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Gill
 
Ball 3- Rohit takes a single to third man
 
Ball 2- Rohit comes down the ground and sends the ball over long on for a six
 
Ball 1- Gill taps the ball to third man for a single

2:38 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Economical over from Kyle

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; India 7/0 after 2 overs; Rohit Sharma 6 (8), Shubman Gill 1 (4)
 
Kyle Jamieson comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
 
Ball 5- Rohit blocks the ball to covers
 
Ball 4- Gill takes a single to long on
 
Ball 3- Another out-swinger and Gill just leaves it
 
Ball 2- Wide out swinger from Kyle. Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Gill starts the over with a simple front foot defence

2:34 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done

Over Summary: 2 0 0 0 0 4; India 6/0 after 1 over; Rohit Sharma 6 (6), Shubman Gill 0 (0)
 
Matt Henry starts with the new ball
 
Ball 6- Rohit pulls the final ball of the over to deep mid-wicket for four runs
 
Ball 5- Dot Ball
 
Ball 4- Dot Ball
 
Ball 3- Dot Ball
 
Ball 2- Dot Ball
 
Ball 1- Rohit starts the match with two runs to fine leg

2:24 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Players are out in the field

Players of both the teams have made their way to the middle for the national anthems. The first ball will be delivered soon after.

2:12 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: New Zealand's playing 11

New Zealand playing 11: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

2:11 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: India's playing 11

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

2:03 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: New Zealand win the toss

New Zealand won the toss and opt to bowl first.

1:45 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pitch report

The Dubai pitch will remain consistent with earlier games, offering early assistance to pacers and aiding spinners in the middle overs. Batters must adjust to the pace and bounce. With both India and New Zealand boasting strong spinners, a low-scoring thriller is expected on Sunday.

1:30 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss timings

The toss for the match between India and New Zealand will take place at 2 PM IST, that is 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the toss related updates here. 

1:15 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Group A points table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
New Zealand (Q) 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.863
India (Q) 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.647
Bangladesh (E) 3 0 2 0 1 1 -0.443
Pakistan (E) 3 0 2 0 1 1 -1.087

1:01 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Semifinal match-up scenarios

After South Africa beat England on Saturday, they finished at the top of the Group B points table, replacing Australia. This means the winner of the India vs New Zealand match will face Australia in the semifinal, while the losing side will go up against South Africa. 

12:45 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs
  • Matches played: 118
  • India won: 60
  • New Zealand won: 50
  • No results: 7
  • Tied: 1

12:30 PM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand's probable playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke
After 11 days of non-stop action, the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy is finally set to conclude with the Group A match between India and New Zealand in Dubai today. Both teams have four points from two games and have already secured their place in the semifinals. However, the result of today’s game will decide their opponents in the semifinals of the competition, which is scheduled for March 4 and 5.
 
After South Africa beat England on Saturday, they finished at the top of the Group B points table, replacing Australia. This means the winner of the India vs New Zealand match will face Australia in the semifinal, while the losing side will go up against South Africa.
 
In the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams made one change in their playing 11, with Daryl Mitchell coming in for Devon Conway for Kiwis, while for India Varun replaces Harshit Rana.   
 
On the other hand, Glenn Phillips joined the presser for New Zealand and said the team is happy with its current combination, meaning fans can expect the Kiwis to field an unchanged playing 11 for the India clash.
 
India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy: Playing 11 
India playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
 
New Zealand playing 11: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke
 
India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy live toss 
The coin flip between India’s Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner will take place at 2:00 PM IST today.
 
Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand live telecast in India 
Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs NZ match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.
 
Champions Trophy: IND vs NZ live streaming in India 
JioHotstar will live stream the IND vs NZ match during the Champions Trophy 2025.
 
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy live score and match updates here.
 

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

