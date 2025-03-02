IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry strikes to remove Shubman Gill on 2

After 11 days of non-stop action, the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy is finally set to conclude with the Group A match between India and New Zealand in Dubai today. Both teams have four points from two games and have already secured their place in the semifinals. However, the result of today’s game will decide their opponents in the semifinals of the competition, which is scheduled for March 4 and 5.

After South Africa beat England on Saturday, they finished at the top of the Group B points table, replacing Australia. This means the winner of the India vs New Zealand match will face Australia in the semifinal, while the losing side will go up against South Africa.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy IND vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium In the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams made one change in their playing 11, with Daryl Mitchell coming in for Devon Conway for Kiwis, while for India Varun replaces Harshit Rana.

On the other hand, Glenn Phillips joined the presser for New Zealand and said the team is happy with its current combination, meaning fans can expect the Kiwis to field an unchanged playing 11 for the India clash.

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy: Playing 11

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand playing 11: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 118

India won: 60

New Zealand won: 50

No results: 7

Tied: 1

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy live toss

The coin flip between India’s Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner will take place at 2:00 PM IST today.

Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand live telecast in India

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs NZ match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

Champions Trophy: IND vs NZ live streaming in India

JioHotstar will live stream the IND vs NZ match during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy live score and match updates here.