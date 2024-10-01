J&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVE: Voting underway in 40 constituencies, 415 candidates in fray
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election Phase 3 Live Update: Catch all the latest J&K election updates here
In the final phase of the Assembly election, 40 constituencies across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir are heading to the polls today. A total of 415 candidates are contesting in these 40 seats, with 16 seats located in the Kashmir region and 24 in the Jammu region. Around 3.9 million voters are eligible to vote at 5,060 polling stations during this phase. The intense campaign for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded on Sunday evening. This upcoming vote will determine the representatives for 40 constituencies, with 24 in Jammu division and the rest in Kashmir. This election is significant as it is the first in a decade and the first since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019. The three-phase election features a multi-party contest for 90 seats across the former state. The National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed an alliance for the elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also key competitors.
To encourage women's participation, election officials have introduced pink polling stations, staffed entirely by female officers, to attract more women voters. In Udhampur district, each of the four constituencies has one pink polling station run by women. The initiative aims to both empower women and boost their voter turnout, an official said. Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed across Udhampur in preparation for the election. The intense campaigning for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections wrapped up on Sunday evening. The upcoming vote will decide representatives for 40 constituencies, 24 of which are in the Jammu division, with the rest in Kashmir.
Today marks a significant day for the West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, and Gorkha communities, who have lived as "unwanted citizens" in Jammu and Kashmir for over 70 years. These communities are excited to cast their votes in the assembly elections for the first time, marking a historic moment for those who have long been without political representation. With over 1.5 lakh people living in areas across Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, especially in border regions, these groups are now part of the electoral process, electing MLAs. Unlike previous elections, candidates are actively engaging with their communities. In the lead-up to voting, West Pakistan refugees celebrated by exchanging sweets in Chakra and Chabay Chak in the Samba and Jammu districts.
The Election Commission of India on Monday suspended the appointment of Colonel Vikrant Prasher from the Indian Army as SSP (Training) and Special (Ops) in the J&K Police. The Commission questioned the Jammu and Kashmir administration for issuing the appointment order without prior approval, as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in effect. The poll body has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a compliance report by October 1, along with an explanation for the unauthorised order. This move comes just before the final phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir taking place today.
8:30 AM
J-K election updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad urge voters to cast their votes along with their families
Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad encouraged voters to reach nearby polling station along with their families and cast votes in large numbers.
8:16 AM
J&K election updates: Security heightened across state as last phase of polling underway
Security heightened as voters queue up outside apolling stations to cast their votes in last phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir.
8:00 AM
J&K election updates: BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma casts his vote
BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Purkhoo Government School, Jammu in last phase of polling.
7:49 AM
J-K Assembly election updates: People queue up outside polling stations in Jammu to their vote
People queue up outside polling stations in Jammu to vote in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections today. Eligible voters in 40 constituencies across 7 districts of the UT are exercising their franchise.
7:36 AM
J&K election updates: PM Modi urge voters to come forward and cast their votes in last phase of polling
PM Modi urge voters to caste their votes in third and last round of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. PM said, 'I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers.'
7:24 AM
J&K election updates: Amit Shah calls for strong leadership as final phase of polling underway
Home Minister Amit Shah calls for strong leadership in Jammu and Kashmir as final phase of polling underway in the state.
7:12 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Red-letter day for West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, and Gorkhas today
7:11 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad casts vote in the final phase of polling
Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Jammu for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections.
7:08 AM
J&K election updates: Pink polling stations launched across state to boost women's turnout
To encourage female participation, election officials have established pink polling stations specifically aimed at attracting women voters. These pink polling stations are staffed entirely by female officers. The initiative has two main goals: to promote women's empowerment and to encourage greater female voter participation.
7:04 AM
J&K election Phase 3 LIVE: 40 constituencies to vote today, 415 candidates in fray
In the last phase of the Assembly election, 40 constituencies across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir are voting today. A total of 415 candidates are competing for these 40 seats, with 16 in the Kashmir region and 24 in the Jammu region. Approximately 3.9 million voters are eligible to cast their votes at 5,060 polling stations in this phase.
First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:00 AM IST