Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Ahead of Assembly polls, EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP

Ahead of Assembly polls, EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre.
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission on Saturday directed the state government to remove Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta from his position with immediate effect due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, sources said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections, the sources said.

The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre, they said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand polls: NDA 'almost' finalises seat sharing; BJP gets 68, AJSU 10

Filing of nomination for first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election begins

Over 900 centenarians eligible to cast votes in 1st phase of J'khand polls

Over 900 centenarians eligible to cast votes in 1st phase of J'khand polls

AAP unlikely to contest Maha, J'khand polls; looks to strengthen INDIA bloc

Topics :Jharkhand Assembly ElectionsJharkhandElection Commission

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story