Day before Jharkhand polls, ED raids 17 places over 'illegal infiltration'

A day before the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in the state in connection with a money laundering investigation related to the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals. The raids took place at 17 locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal.

In September, the central agency had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the alleged trafficking of Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand, which reportedly led to the creation of slush funds.

BJP-JMM lock horns over infiltration issue

Notably, the alleged infiltration of Bangladeshis is one of the main poll agendas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is hoping to make a comeback in the state after the 2019 Assembly poll defeat. During campaign rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders accused the Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand of facilitating such infiltration.

The BJP has alleged that this has led to changes in the tribal-dominated areas of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan regions. In response, Soren questioned whether the BJP had “any understanding” with Bangladesh, claiming that the infiltration occurred through BJP-ruled states. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance has also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah, pointing out that infiltration is a national security issue.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to ‘drive out infiltrators’ coming from Bangladesh into Jharkhand.

Jharkhand to vote tomorrow in phase one

Jharkhand will vote on Wednesday in the first phase of the Assembly elections, with the second phase scheduled for November 20. A total of 43 constituencies will vote in the first phase. The results of the elections will be announced on November 23, alongside the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In 2019, the JMM was able to oust the BJP by convincing the tribal voters that the saffron party was attempting to infringe on their rights. This time, the party hopes to replicate its success by highlighting the BJP’s intention to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand. While releasing the party manifesto, Shah had assured that the tribal communities would be exempted from the UCC.