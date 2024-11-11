BJP's campaign in Jharkhand focused solely on communal polarisation: Cong

The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP's campaign in Jharkhand is focused solely on communal polarisation, and said it is an indictment of the Union government's performance that the BJP is seeking votes only on religious polarisation after ten years in power.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on November 13 and 20, the people of Jharkhand will vote decisively for continuity, communal harmony, social justice, and self-dignity.

The INDIA coalition's campaign in Jharkhand is centred around its government's achievements in the last five years and its seven guarantees - ranging from enhanced food rations to honorariums for women and new degree colleges in each block, he said.

"We are focused on our governance and our vision for a just, inclusive, and prosperous Jharkhand," Ramesh said.

"The BJP's campaign is devoid of issues and focused solely on communal polarisation. It is an indictment of the Union Government's performance that after ten years in power, the BJP is seeking votes only on religious polarisation," the Congress leader said.

"The non-biological PM has failed miserably to fulfil the promises he has made to the state over the past ten years. Worse, he has denied almost Rs 1.4 lakh crores which is legitimately due to Jharkhand on account of coal royalty," Ramesh claimed.

On November 13 and 20, the people of Jharkhand will reject the wholly negative and disgusting campaign of the BJP, he said.

His remarks come amid campaigning for elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly that will be held on November 13 and November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.