Filing of nomination for first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election begins

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, set to vote on November 13 in phase-1, began on Friday, an election official said.

The nomination process will continue until October 25, with submissions accepted from 11 am to 3 pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

"Nomination process for 43 assembly constituencies going to polls on November 13 began today at 11 am. Candidates can file nominations till 3 pm," the official added.



Only five persons, including the candidate, can enter the Returning Officer's chamber to file nominations. The security deposit for general candidates is set at Rs 10,000, while SC/ST candidates must deposit Rs 5,000. Each candidate can spend a maximum of Rs 40 lakh.