Intel report says Soren's govt gave shelter to Bangladeshis: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday claimed that according to an intelligence report, the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand gave shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators in madrasas and ensured that they got land and government documents like Aadhaar card.

Nadda also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he wants to become champion of Other Backward Classes, but questioned how many OBC members were in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a social service organisation headed by Sonia Gandhi, and the National Advisory Committee of the erstwhile UPA regime.

The BJP president attacked Congress and the JMM, the two main constituents of the ruling coalition of Jharkhand, during his addresses at three election rallies during the day.

"I have received an intelligence report just now. It says that Bangladeshi infiltrators are given shelter in madrasas here. Their Aadhaar, voter ID, gas connection and ration card are facilitated and then the Hemant Soren government ensures land for them, he said.

While addressing a rally at Gomia in Bokaro district, Nadda who is also the union health minister, waived a paper claiming to be the intelligence report.

"Hemant Soren looted 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) of Jharkhand. Infiltration is rampant here. Infiltrators are marrying tribal women and grabbing their land. We will bring a law to ensure that their offspring is debarred from getting the land. Only PM Modi-led BJP government can check infiltration," the BJP president said.

He also termed the entire JMM-RJD-Congress as a family of corrupt people, claiming that INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or out on bail.

More From This Section

"Hemant Soren, who is out on bail, will again go to prison. He is indulged in Rs 5,000-crore mining scam, Rs 236-crore land scam, and several other scams," Nadda alleged.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was released from jail on June 28 after the high court granted him bail.

"The Hemant Soren government followed 'divide and rule' policy and created unrest among people. Now it is time for their exit. We will be forming the government here," Nadda claimed.

He accused the Hemant Soren government of betraying the people, looting the state and promoting dynastic politics.

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi was trying to portray himself as a champion of OBCs, the BJP leader questioned how many OBC members were in the Congress Working Committee, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and National Advisory Committee, which was chaired by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

"I say with pride that there are 27 OBC ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet," he said claiming that the NDA government is bringing OBCs, tribals and SCs to the mainstream.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre spent Rs 19 lakh crore to augment infrastructure and will spend Rs 10 lakh crore more on it," he added.

Nadda also said that under the Modi regime, agriculture budget increased by five times and India became the third-largest automobile manufacturer, second-largest steel maker, third-biggest market for toys and produces the world's most affordable drugs.

He said five medical colleges were being set up in Jharkhand and PM Modi allocated Rs 250 crore each for them.

Addressing another rally at Sindri in Dhanbad district, Nadda alleged: "Selfish motives were behind the formation of the JMM-Cong-RJD alliance. It is anti-tribal, anti-farmer and anti-Dalit. It promotes corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement for vote bank politics." Charging the Hemant government with promoting infiltration, Nadda said that if BJP is voted to power, a law would be enacted to check transfer of land to the offspring of infiltrators who marry tribal women.

He alleged that the Hemant Soren government indulged in Rs 4,000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, Rs 5,000 crore mining scam and Rs 236 crore land scam.

The Union minister said it was time for formation of a double-engine government in Jharkhand to accelerate growth and development in Jharkhand.

Nadda said once the BJP government was formed in the state, a number of development initiatives would begin.

He said that under PM Modi's regime, export of medicines rose 138 per cent while India is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobile phones.

He added that 1.46 lakh km of national highways were built under Modi's regime while 61 Vande Bharat Express trains were launched.

Betrayed by the corrupt JMM-led coalition, Jharkhand people have decided to teach it a lesson, Nadda said in his third rally at Nala in Jamtara urging people to oust the coalition.

He hit out at the Congress for claiming to be the wellwisher of OBCs, and claimed that it is PM Modi who has given constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes.