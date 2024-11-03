Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jharkhand polls: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto, address three rallies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand assembly elections in Ranchi today, and address rallies at Ghatshila, Barkatha and Simaria

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto and address three rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday.

Shah arrived in state capital Ranchi on Saturday night.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand assembly elections in Ranchi on Sunday. He will also address three rallies at Ghatshila, Barkatha and Simaria assembly constituencies during the day," the BJP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on November 4 and address two rallies.

Modi's visit will be followed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Jamshedpur on November 5.

Shah is likely to release 25 key points of the saffron party's manifesto to underline 25 years of Jharkhand's formation and a 150-point document, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, BJP leaders said.

Jharkhand was created on November 15, 2000, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Earlier on October 5, the BJP had released five key points of its manifesto for the assembly polls, promising financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to women every month, five lakh jobs to youths and housing for all if voted to power.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi had released the 'Panch Pran' (five vows) in the presence of Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the 'Panch Pran', households in the state will be able to purchase LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500. Besides, two cylinders would be provided free of cost in a year.

Apart from this, 2.87 lakh vacant posts in government departments will be filled. The appointment process will start after the very first cabinet meeting, and by November 2025, 1.5 lakh posts will be filled, according to the 'five vows'.

The party, if it comes to power, would also provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to graduate and postgraduate students for up to two years, so that they could prepare for competitive examinations.

The BJP would launch the 'Gogo-Didi' scheme as part of its mission to empower women, and under the programme, women will get assistance of Rs 2,100 per month.

Housing for all also features among the commitments in the party manifesto.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

